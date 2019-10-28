The owners of Falmouth-based financial services firm Lebel & Harriman are selling a majority stake in the firm to a group of employees for an undisclosed sum, the company said Monday.
Lebel & Harriman, which was founded over 40 years ago and has 20 employees, is one of New England’s largest retirement planning, investment, and insurance advisory firms. Owners Mike Lebel and Phil Harriman said they aren’t planning to retire but felt it was time to pass on the company’s ownership to the next generation.
“We are very pleased to share that Laurie Reed, Jennifer Breton, Josh Chase, Rebecca Burchill and Michelle Romanowill be steering Lebel & Harriman into the future,” Lebel said in a news release. “They are committed to the culture that is so important to us, and ready to collaborate and innovate as they continue to provide exceptional service.”
Harriman, a former Republican state legislator and former Portland Press Herald columnist, said selling the company to a group of existing employees would make the transition more seamless for clients, and that he and Lebel plan to continue working for the firm.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Biddeford attorney is named York County judge of probate
-
Food
Falafel truck owners to open hummus-focused restaurant
-
Arts & Entertainment
Texas man guilty of stalking, threatening Taylor Swift
-
Business
S&P 500 hits all-time high on strong earnings, global trade optimism
-
Arts & Entertainment
Gospel artist Kirk Franklin says he’s boycotting Dove Awards
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.