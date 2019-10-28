Denial is a mechanism we use to avoid a truth we think is too painful to admit.

Donald Trump’s tenure has been driven by the desire to make America white again. This is denial of the fact that almost 40 percent of America is already non-white, and the trend toward a more diverse population cannot be changed by any immigration policy. This also denies the fact that America is an aging society that would benefit from an influx of young families pursuing the American dream, paying taxes and generally supporting the aging population.

Trump’s belief that he is entirely unaccountable (“I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody”) has led to the most corrupt environment we’ve ever seen. He and his cronies have been caught with their hands in the cookie jar so many times we’ve become accustomed to it.

America is much weaker because of Trump’s unwillingness to learn or care about anything other than his narrow self-interest. By withdrawing the meager support we were providing our loyal allies the Kurds, he all but invited Turkey and Russia to take over.

Racism, corruption and weakness in the world are not American values. They are not conservative or Republican values. We hope they are not our values.

If this makes you angry, then there is hope, because anger is a sign of denial. You’re angry because it’s true. Rip the Band-Aid off. The sooner you do it, the better the chance that Republicans can put up a competent candidate in 2020.

Jeffrey Davis

Camden

