Antje Duvekot

8 p.m. Friday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com

Boston-based, crystalline-voiced singer-songwriter Antje Duvekot has five albums’ worth of songs to choose from as she steps onto the One Longfellow Square stage Friday night. “Toward the Thunder” from 2016 is her most recent release with songs like the heart-rending “Half Light,” the achingly tender “Caffeinated Warriors” and the poetically gorgeous, hymn-like “Sweet Spot.” Duvekot is currently working on an album of cover songs, and recently recovered from surgery to remove a cyst from her throat. Thankfully her all-important voice came through the ordeal mostly intact, and you can hear it for yourself live.

Peter Wolf

9 p.m. Friday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $29.50 to $55. auramaine.com

Singer Peter Wolf has been doing his thing since the ’60s. He was the lead singer of the J. Geils band, which released 11 studio albums with hits like “Centerfold” and “Must of Got Lost.” Wolf went solo in 1983 and has released eight albums, from “Lights Out” in 1984 to his most recent one, “A Cure for Loneliness” in 2016. He and his band masterfully sling his solo tunes, with some J. Geils gems in there for good measure, and the live show is not to be missed. Love may stink but your Friday night doesn’t have to. Grab tickets ASAP.

Jenny Lewis

8 p.m. Saturday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Jenny Lewis was in Maine earlier this summer as the opening act for Death Cab for Cutie at Thompson’s Point, but this time she’s the headliner. Lewis is coming off the March release of her latest album, “On the Line,” with includes the standout tracks “Heads Gonna Roll,” “Red Bull & Hennessy,” “Do Si Do” and “Little White Dove.” A nocturnal electronic pop artist, La Force, opens the show.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: