Chebeague Island

Wed.  11/6  5 p.m.  Aquaculture Hearing  CIH

Cumberland

Thur.  11/7  6 p.m.  Cumberland, North Yarmouth, MSAD 51  120 Memorial Hwy  N. Yarmouth

Durham

Tues.  11/5  6 p.m.  Special Select Board  TO

Wed.  11/6  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  TO

Falmouth

Mon.  11/4  3 p.m.  Highland Lake Leadership Team  FES

Mon.  11/4  7 p.m.  Conservation Commission  TH

Tues.  11/5  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  TH

Thur.  11/7  5:30 p.m.  REAC  TH

Thur.  11/7  7 p.m.  Harbor Waterfront Committee  TH

Freeport

Mon.  11/4  5:30 p.m.  Sustainability Advisory Board Workshop  TH

Mon.  11/4  6 p.m.  Library Board of Trustees  FCL

Tues.  11/5  7:30 a.m.  Complete Streets Committee  TH

Wed.  11/6  6 p.m.  Planning Board  TH

Thur.  11/7  7:30 a.m.  Hunter Road Fields Advisory Board  TH

North Yarmouth

Tues.  11/5  10:45 a.m.  Economic Development & Sustainability  TO

Tues.  11/5  7 p.m.  Select Board  TO

Yarmouth

Tues.  11/5  8 a.m.  Economic Advisory Board  CR

Tues.  11/5  6:30 p.m.  Town Council Planning Session  TBD

Tues.  11/5  7 p.m.  Shellfish Committee  CR

Wed.  11/6  6 p.m.  Parks and Lands Committee  CR

Thur.  11/7  8:30 a.m.  Latchstring Park Task Force  CR

Thur.  11/7  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop  LC

