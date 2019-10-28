Chebeague Island
Wed. 11/6 5 p.m. Aquaculture Hearing CIH
Cumberland
Thur. 11/7 6 p.m. Cumberland, North Yarmouth, MSAD 51 120 Memorial Hwy N. Yarmouth
Durham
Tues. 11/5 6 p.m. Special Select Board TO
Wed. 11/6 6:30 p.m. Planning Board TO
Falmouth
Mon. 11/4 3 p.m. Highland Lake Leadership Team FES
Mon. 11/4 7 p.m. Conservation Commission TH
Tues. 11/5 6:30 p.m. Planning Board TH
Thur. 11/7 5:30 p.m. REAC TH
Thur. 11/7 7 p.m. Harbor Waterfront Committee TH
Freeport
Mon. 11/4 5:30 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board Workshop TH
Mon. 11/4 6 p.m. Library Board of Trustees FCL
Tues. 11/5 7:30 a.m. Complete Streets Committee TH
Wed. 11/6 6 p.m. Planning Board TH
Thur. 11/7 7:30 a.m. Hunter Road Fields Advisory Board TH
North Yarmouth
Tues. 11/5 10:45 a.m. Economic Development & Sustainability TO
Tues. 11/5 7 p.m. Select Board TO
Yarmouth
Tues. 11/5 8 a.m. Economic Advisory Board CR
Tues. 11/5 6:30 p.m. Town Council Planning Session TBD
Tues. 11/5 7 p.m. Shellfish Committee CR
Wed. 11/6 6 p.m. Parks and Lands Committee CR
Thur. 11/7 8:30 a.m. Latchstring Park Task Force CR
Thur. 11/7 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop LC
