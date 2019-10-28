BOWDOIN – David E. Britton, 58, of Pinewood Acres, formerly of Freeport, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick.

He was born in Brunswick on July 19, 1961, the son of Wallace Britton and Winnie Nadeau. He attended Freeport schools and also served in the U.S. Navy from 1985-1988.

On April 13, 2019 he married Lottie Thiboutot.

Dave drove a tractor trailer for 30 years. For the last 10 years he worked as a foreman for Mid Coast Paving in Topsham.

In addition to his wife and mother he is survived by two sons, Elton A. Goldmann and Evon L. Goldman, two daughters, Ashley Dimock and Kellsie Britton; two brothers, Dan Britton and Danny Wentworth and two sisters, Melody Hilton and Cathy Leighton; and a grandson, Jaxson Cole Gibbis.

In addition to his father he was also predeceased by a brother, Keith Wentworth.

A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, November 12 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Fairfield Inn, 36 Old Portland Road, Brunswick. A reception will follow at O’Donoghue’s, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick, where memorial donations may also be made to help the family with final expenses.

Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal St. Brunswick where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com

