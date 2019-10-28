BRUNSWICK – Sheldon Samet, 89, died peacefully Oct. 22, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Sheldon was born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y. He attended Brooklyn schools and was a graduate of Erasmus High. He served four years in the US Navy, married Armelle Sylvestre in 1952. He owned and operated a dry cleaning establishment in Brooklyn, N.Y. before retiring. Together they had three children, Jack, Diane and Renee; and three grandchildren Corey, Courtney and Julian. He was predeceased by a brother Edwin.

He is survived by his wife, three children, three grandchildren and a brother Jack D. Samet.

Visiting hours will be Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 6-8 p.m. at Stetsons Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at St. John’s Cemetery, Brunswick. Memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com

