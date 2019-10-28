Arrests

10/21 at 1:45 a.m. Nicholis R. Brough, 29, of Casco, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Alexander Joyce on two counts of assault and two counts of violation of conditional release.

10/21 at 2:32 a.m. Abdihamit Ali, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Kyle McIlwaine on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

10/21 at 10:03 a.m. Christian D. Perry, 48, of Portland, was arrested on Somerset Street by Officer Christopher Crout on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle.

10/21 at 11:52 a.m. Mustaf D. Abdille, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Christopher Crout on an outstanding warrant.

10/22 at 4 a.m. Tina M. Hart, 49, address unlisted, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Samuel Coyne on an outstanding warrant.

10/22 at 11:49 a.m. Kevin M. Keane, 45, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Daniel Knight on an outstanding warrant.

10/22 at 1:20 p.m. Cory Griffin, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer Daniel Knight on an outstanding warrant.

10/22 at 9:37 p.m. Nichele Roakes, 51, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer David Moore on a charge of violation of conditional release.

10/23 at 9:15 a.m. Nkunki S. Antonio, 32, of Westbrook, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Jessica Brown on a charge of operating without a licence.

10/23 at 12:37 p.m. Randall Gross, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Jesse Dana on a charge of assault.

10/23 at 3:34 p.m. Devin L. Greenlaw, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer Stacey Brooker on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

10/23 at 9:05 p.m. Preston Cooper, 55, address unlisted, was arrested on Weymouth Street by Officer Joshua McDonald on an outstanding warrant.

10/23 at 9:30 p.m. Peter David McGowan, 55, of Biddeford, was arrested on India Street by Officer Vincent Rozzi on a charge of criminal trespass.

10/24 at midnight. Kate Grindel, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by officer Christopher Shinay on a charge of violation of conditional release.

10/24 at 1:07 a.m. Abdirahim Adudyllahi Ali, 18, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Timothy Farris on a charge of operating without a licence.

10/24 at 5:16 a.m. Samuel R. Smith, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Frank Pellerin on a charge of criminal trespass.

10/24 at 9:44 a.m. Robert Bergeron, 49, of Portland, was arrested on Parris Street by Officer Jason Leadbetter on a charge of public drinking.

10/24 at 9:57 a.m. Tristin Fish, 22, address unlisted, was arrested on Preble Street by Officer James Oliver on two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

10/24 at 10 a.m. Vanessa Carina, 30, address unlisted, was arrested on Preble Street by Officer James Oliver on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

10/24 at 10:10 a.m. Jabril Mohamud, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Alder Street by Officer Sean Hurley on a charge of public drinking.

10/24 at 1 p.m. Cristy Chadbourne, 37, address unlisted, was arrested on Hanover Street by Officer Sara Clukey on a charge of violation of conditional release.

10/24 at 1:37 p.m. Michael J. Gauthier, 26, of Peabody, Massachusetts, was arrested by Officer Matthew Morrison on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

10/24 at 1:37 p.m. Robert Douglas Johansen, 36, of Massachusetts, was arrested by Officer Matthew Morrison on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

10/24 at 2 p.m. Amy Cobb, 34, address unlisted, was arrested on Parris Street by Officer Samuel Coyne on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and two counts of violation of conditional release.

10/25 at 10:40 a.m. Steven Paul Konyaki, 38, of Portland, was arrested on Alder Street by Officer Brian Rollins on a charge of violation of conditional release.

10/25 at 3:14 p.m. Derek Adam Denike, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Joseph Ezepek on a charge of public drinking.

10/25 at 4:40 p.m. Russell T. Purinton, 38, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Ian Leitch on a charge of assault.

10/25 at 10:50 p.m. Michael Scott Curry, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Justin Macaluso on a charge of violation of conditional release.

10/25 at 11:30 p.m. Nicole Margaret Raftery, 24, of Yardley, Massachusetts, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Erick Richard on a charge of criminal trespass.

10/25 at 11:35 p.m. Kathleen Elizabeth Raftery, 26, of Yardley, Massachusetts, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Morgan Maclean on charges of assault on a police officer and obstructing government administration.

10/26 at midnight. Laurie A. Dame, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Morgan Maclean on a charge of disorderly conduct.

10/26 at 12:11 a.m. Joseph F. Fontaine, 60, of Portland, was arrested on State Street by officer Darrel Gibson on two counts of assault.

10/26 at 2 a.m. Gary W. Black, 73, of Portland, was arrested on Gilman Street by Officer David Schertz on an outstanding warrant.

10/26 at 2:21 a.m. Mustaf A. Abdille, 32, of Lewiston, was arrested on Monument Way by Officer Kyle McIlwaine on a charge of violation of conditional release.

10/26 at 2:05 p.m. Joseph Ralph Pasqualina, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Patrick Landrigan on charges of fugitive from justice and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

10/26 at 2:21 p.m. Tyler Linscott, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Matthew Pavlis on an outstanding warrant.

10/26 at 5:28 p.m. Samuel Maclearn, 40, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Ayaovi Alognon on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

10/26 at 5:28 p.m. Michael Vallee, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Ayaovi Alognon on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and three outstanding warrants.

10/26 at 5:49 p.m. Joseph Blais, 56, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Matthew Pavlis on two outstanding warrants.

10/27 at 12:48 a.m. Shelby Vandeventer, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Jacob Gibbs on a charge of operating while under the influence.

10/27 at 2:09 a.m. Agnes Bongomin, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Interstate 205 by Officer John Nelson on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/27 at 1:38 p.m. Frank G. Petrillo, 51, of Portland, was arrested on Exchange Street by Officer Brian Rollins on charges of fugitive from justice, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and an outstanding warrant.

