With cross country set to crown its state champions Saturday (see story), field hockey, soccer and volleyball’s postseasons are also underway, with football about to follow suit.

Here’s an overview of the results to date and a look at the matchups to come:

Field hockey

Four local field hockey squads made it to the posteason. Three lost in the quarterfinals and another in the semifinals.

Freeport advanced the deepest. The Falcons, ranked second in Class B South took care of No. 7 Leavitt in last Wednesday’s quarterfinal round, 2-0, behind goals from Kyla Havey and Sophia Silva and a strong defensive effort.

“(My goal) meant a lot for me and the team,” Havey said. “It gave us a cushion. I had one touch and it was just enough to get (the ball) through the goalie’s legs.”

“We all have trust in each other and we know how we play,” said defender Meredith Feller. “Having that in our mind kept us in it. We had the mindset that this could be our last game and we didn’t want it to be.”

“I was a nervous wreck all weekend,” added Freeport coach Marcia Wood. “I didn’t know anything about (Leavitt). I know they’re aggressive and we play a finesse game, so I didn’t know how we’d react.”

The Falcons then welcomed No. 3 Fryeburg Academy in a scintillating semifinal Saturday afternoon. Freeport took an early 1-0 lead on a goal from Aynslie Decker. After the Raiders tied the game early in the second half ,Decker scored again, but again, Fryeburg Academy answered and the game would go to overtime, then a second OT before the Raiders won it, 3-2, ending the Falcons’ season at 10-4-2.

“We’d experienced the thrill of overtime and the agony of overtime,” said Wood. “We battled and they battled back. It could have gone either way.

“It was another great season. We accomplished a lot. Going number two and hosting a semifinal game and seeing the youth program here and being excited, we just hope to build on that.”

The Falcons graduate five, but they’ll have a strong nucleus returning in 2020.

“A lot of the juniors have been with me since freshman year,” Wood said. “Now they’ll be seniors and hopefully that will be (the year).”

Yarmouth, ranked sixth in Class B South, also lost to Fryeburg, 2-0, in the quarterfinals to wind up 6-8-1. Clippers goalie Cassie Walsh made 14 saves.

In Class A South, Falmouth, ranked 11th, upset No. 6 Scarborough, 1-0, in the preliminary round, but last Wednesday, in the quarterfinals, the Yachtsmen lost, 3-1, at No. 3 Gorham to wind up 7-9. Sammy Means had the goal and Sarah Greenlaw made 13 saves, but Falmouth dug an early hole and couldn’t respond.

“We started out slow,” Yachtsmen coach Robin Haley said. “We struggled putting things together. We’ve had a hard time scoring this year. We’ve competed with teams, but it’s been hard putting it in the net.

“It’s been a tough season overall, but the girls hung in there and we made the playoffs. We graduated a lot of players, but we had some players really step up, including some who surprised us in positive way.”

Falmouth has to say goodbye to a dozen seniors, but figures to be back in contention in 2020.

“We’re graduating some great seniors, but we have a nice nucleus of kids who have varsity experience,” Haley said. “I’m hopeful and looking forward to next year.”

In Class C South, North Yarmouth Academy, ranked fifth, lost, 5-2, at No. 4 Wells in the quarterfinals to finish 5-10.

Boys’ soccer

All five local soccer teams enter the playoffs with high hopes.

Yarmouth will be the top seed in Class B South after finishing the year 11-0-3 with a 3-0 win at defending Class C state champion Waynflete last Tuesday. Alejandro Coury had two goals and Ian LaBrie also found the net.

The Clippers host No. 8 Gray-New Gloucester (8-5-2) in the quarterfinals Wednesday. The teams settled for a 1-1 tie Oct. 15 in Gray. Yarmouth has won four of five prior playoff meetings, with a 2-0 victory in the 2016 Class B South quarterfinals the most recent.

If the Clippers move on to the semifinals, they will host either No. 4 Freeport (8-3-3) or No. 5 Cape Elizabeth (7-6-1) Saturday. Yarmouth beat the host Falcons, 1-0, Sept. 17 and the teams played to a 1-1 tie Oct. 10 in Yarmouth. The Clippers are 5-1 all-time versus Freeport in the playoffs with a 3-0 win in the 2017 Class B South quarterfinals the most recent. Yarmouth swept the Capers this fall, winning 1-0 Sept. 10 in Cape Elizabeth and 3-0 at home Oct. 5. The Clippers have won two of three previous playoff encounters with the Capers, but last fall, Cape Elizabeth ended Yarmouth’s four-year title reign with a 2-1 upset in the Class B South semifinals.

Freeport split with Cape Elizabeth during the regular season, winning, 2-1, Sept. 24 in Cape Elizabeth and losing at home to the Capers in the regular season finale, 4-0, Oct. 19. The teams split two prior playoff meetings with the Falcons prevailing, 3-2, in last year’s regional final.

Greely wound up third in Class B South at 8-2-4 and hosts No. 11 Fryeburg Academy (7-7-1) in the quarterfinals Wednesday. The Rangers won, 5-1, at Fryeburg Sept 19. The teams have no playoff history.

If Greely advances, it will either visit second-ranked Medomak Valley (12-0-2) or welcome No. 7 York (7-7-1) in Saturday’s semifinals. The Rangers don’t play Medomak Valley in the regular season and the teams have no playoff history. Greely split with the Wildcats this year, winning at home, 7-1, Oct. 17, then settling for a 1-1 draw Oct. 21 at York. The Rangers are 2-0 versus York in the playoffs, with a 3-0 victory in the 2015 Class B South quarterfinals the most recent.

In Class A South, Falmouth finished 11-2-1 after a 1-0 home loss to Portland in the regular season finale last Tuesday.

“We had our best games at the end of the season against the best opponents and that will get us ready,” said Yachtsmen coach Dave Halligan. “It was hard-fought and physical and that’s how tournament games will be played. I’d rather lose now than lose the next one.”

Falmouth ended up second in the Heals and hosts No. 7 Kennebunk (10-3-2) in the quarterfinals Wednesday. The teams played to a 2-2 draw Sept. 17 in Kennebunk. The teams have no playoff history.

If the Yachtsmen advance, they’ll welcome either No. 3 Scarborough (9-2-3) or No. 6 Marshwood (10-2-3) in Saturday’s semifinals. Falmouth beat the host Red Storm, 3-2, Oct. 15 and didn’t meet the Hawks this season. The Yachtsmen are 0-1 versus Scarborough in the playoffs, losing, 3-0, in the 2015 Class A South semifinals. Falmouth is also 0-1 versus Marshwood, falling, 2-1, in last year’s quarterfinal round.

Defending Class D champion NYA took a 5-7-2 mark and the No. 7 ranking into Saturday’s preliminary round game versus No. 10 Vinalhaven and rolled, 10-0. The Panthers go to No. 2 Greenville (10-3-1) for the quarterfinals Wednesday. The teams don’t meet in the regular season and have no playoff history.

If NYA springs an upset, it will visit No. 3 Pine Tree Academy (12-1-1) or No. 6 Islesboro (5-3-1) Friday in the semifinals. The Panthers didn’t meet either team this fall. NYA has never played Islesboro in the playoffs. The Panthers beat Pine Tree Academy, 7-2, in last year’s quarterfinals.

The regional finals are next Tuesday and Wednesday in Biddeford and Lewiston.

State Championship Saturday is Nov. 9.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, five Forecaster Country teams have embarked on playoff runs at press time.

In Class A South, Falmouth finished sixth after an 8-3-3 campaign and survived No. 11 Thornton Academy, 1-0, in Friday’s preliminary round on Allie Cunningham’s late goal.

“I just tried to get a foot on (the ball),” Cunningham said. “We’ve had a lot of games where we don’t score until the last minute, so we’ve learned not to give up.”

“We’re always dangerous on set pieces,” Falmouth coach Andrew Pelletier said. “We spend quite a bit of time on them.”

The Yachtsmen advanced to meet No. 3 Scarborough (12-2), the two-time defending regional champion, in Tuesday’s quarterfinal round. On Oct. 15, Falmouth lost, 2-0, at Scarborough. The Red Storm won the only previous playoff encounter, 6-0, in the 2014 Western A quarterfinals.

If the Yachtsmen sprung an upset, they’d go to No. 2 Portland (11-2-1) or host No. 7 Noble (10-4-1) in Saturday’s semifinals. Falmouth lost, 2-1, at the Bulldogs in the regular season finale last Tuesday (Devin Quinn had the goal). The teams have no playoff history. The Yachtsmen didn’t meet the Knights this season and the teams have no playoff history.

In Class B South, Greely ended up 6-7-1 and ninth and had no trouble at No. 8 Morse in Friday’s preliminary round, rolling, 7-1. Kaci O’Grady had two goals, while Paige Evans, Katie Carlson, Ellie Jowett, Katherine Clancy and Ellie Holt scored once apiece. That sent the Rangers to top-ranked Cape Elizabeth (13-1) for Tuesday’s quarterfinals. Greely lost twice to the Capers this fall, 5-2 Sept. 7 in Cape Elizabeth and 2-0 at home Oct. 1. Tuesday’s game marked the 20th postseason showdown between the schools dating to 1985. The Rangers had won 10 of the previous 19, but the most recent went to the Capers, 3-2, in the 2017 Class B South semifinals.

If Greely sprung an upset and moved on to Saturday’s semifinal round, it will play at No. 4 Freeport (10-3-1) or No .5 Lincoln Academy (9-3-2). The Rangers lost, 6-2, Sept. 10 at Freeport and the teams played to a 2-2 draw Oct. 4 in Cumberland. Greely won both prior playoff meetings, including a 4-0 victory in the 2017 Class B South quarterfinals. The Rangers didn’t meet the Eagles this year.

Freeport and Lincoln Academy don’t play during the season. In the lone prior playoff meeting, the Falcons edged the Eagles, 2-1, in the 2017 Class B South preliminary round.

If Freeport moved on to face top-ranked Cape Elizabeth in the semifinals, it would be the teams’ third meeting this fall. The Capers won the previous two: 1-0 at home Sept. 24 and 3-0 Oct. 19 in Freeport. Cape Elizabeth took the only prior playoff meeting, 3-1, in the 2013 Western B semifinals.

Yarmouth wound up second behind defending champion Cape Elizabeth at 11-2-1 and hosted No. 7 York (9-6) in Tuesday’s quarterfinal round. The Clippers twice beat the Wildcats this fall, 4-1 in the regular season opener Sept. 5 and 4-0 Oct. 1 at York. The Wildcats have won five of seven previous playoff meetings, but the most recent went to Yarmouth, 2-0, in the 2017 Class B South semifinals.

A win in that game would allow the Clippers to host a semifinal Saturday against either No. 3 Erskine Academy (10-2-2) or No. 6 Medomak Valley (10-3-2). Yarmouth doesn’t face either team in the regular season and has no playoff history with either squad.

Defending champion NYA ended up 12-2 and first in Class D South and hosted No. 8 Piscataquis (4-10) in Tuesday’s quarterfinal round. The teams didn’t meet this year and had no playoff history.

If, as expected, the Panthers move on to Friday’s semifinals, they will host either No. 4 Temple Academy (11-3) or fifth-ranked Greenville (9-3). NYA didn’t face either team this fall. The Panthers downed Greenville, 4-2, in last year’s semifinals.

The regional finals are next Tuesday and Wednesday in Biddeford and Lewiston.

State Championship Saturday is Nov. 9.

Volleyball

Falmouth and Yarmouth’s volleyball teams each took a step toward repeating as state champions Saturday.

The Yachtsmen, ranked first in Class A after a 14-0 regular season, had no trouble with No. 9 Marshwood in their state quarterfinal, sweeping the Hawks, 25-16, 25-6, 25-7, behind Katie Phillips’ six kills and 25 assists and Annika Hester’s 19 kills. Falmouth advanced to host No. 4 Windham (12-3) in Wednesday’s state semifinal round. On Oct. 15 ,the Yachtsmen won in straight sets at the Eagles. Falmouth took the only prior postseason encounter, 3-0, in the 2015 Class A state quarterfinals.

If the Yachtsmen get to the Class A state match for the second year in a row, they’ll play either No. 2 Scarborough (13-2) or third-ranked Gorham (12-3) Friday evening at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham. Falmouth beat the host Red Storm in four-games Oct. 3 and downed the visiting Rams in four-sets five days later. The Yachtsmen are 2-0 all-time versus Scarborough in the playoffs, with a 3-1 victory in the 2013 state final the most recent and are 3-0 versus Gorham, with a straight-set victory in last year’s state final the most recent.

In Class B, Yarmouth went 13-1 in the regular season and earned the top seed. Saturday, the Clippers blanked visiting No. 8 Wells (25-3, 25-17, 25-10) behind 24 service points from Sophie Dickson and seven kills from Maggie Murray. Yarmouth advanced to host No. 4 York (12-3) in Wednesday’s semifinals. The Clippers beat the host Wildcats in three-sets Sept. 20 and in four-games Oct. 17 at home. The teams have no playoff history.

If Yarmouth makes it back to the state match, it will face either No. 2 Washington Academy (12-3) or third-seeded Cape Elizabeth (11-4) Friday at USM. The Clippers beat Washington Academy, 3-0, twice this fall, Sept. 14 at home and Oct. 12 away. In the lone prior playoff meeting, Yarmouth rallied for a 3-2 win in the 2013 Class B state match. The Clippers twice beat the Capers this season, 3-0 at home Sept. 9 and 3-2 Oct. 21 in Cape Elizabeth. The teams have played twice in the playoffs with Yarmouth’s epic five-set triumph in last year’s state match the most recent.

Greely, the No. 5 seed in Class B, finished 7-8 after a 3-1 loss (25-27, 25-23, 12-25, 8-25) at York in Saturday’s quarterfinal round.

In Class C, NYA, the No. 6 seed, fell, 3-1 (22-25, 9-25, 25-17, 9-25), at No. 3 Calais in the quarterfinals to end up 8-7.

Football

The final weekend of the high school football season saw Freeport prevail, while the Falmouth/Greely co-op team and Yarmouth’s eight-man squad each fall short.

The Falcons, who won the Class E Developmental League in 2018, capped a 6-1 season in Class C South Saturday after a 40-22 win at Camden Hills. Freeport finished fifth in the region and goes to No. 4 Cape Elizabeth (4-4) for a quarterfinal Friday. On Oct. 4, the Falcons suffered their lone loss this fall, 21-20, at the Capers. The teams have no playoff history.

Falmouth/Greely lost its regular season finale, 21-7, at Windham, to wind up 3-5 and sixth in Class B North. Nick Mancini’s 8-yard touchdown run was the Yachtsmen’s lone score. Falmouth/Greely is at No. 3 Lawrence (7-1) in Friday’s quarterfinal round. On Sept. 13, the Bulldogs rolled at Falmouth, 43-14. The teams have no playoff history.

Yarmouth finished 4-4 after a 44-12 home loss to Maranacook in its finale. The Clippers (third in the eight-man large division) goes to No. 2 Mt. Ararat (6-2) for a divisional semifinal Saturday. The Eagles beat visiting Yarmouth, 44-7, Sept. 27. The teams have never met in the postseason.

Press Herald staff writer Glenn Jordan and Times Record staff writer Eric Maxim contributed to this story.

