YARMOUTH — The Parks and Lands Committee is considering creating a dog park for local canines to enjoy. To help in the design and planning process, the committee has created an online survey for residents.

The survey is can be found on the home page of the town website,at yarmouth.me.us and takes approximately five minutes to complete. It includes questions like whether respondents support a dog park, what types of amenities are most important and whether users would be willing to pay a maintenance fee.

