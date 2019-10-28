Batson River Tasting Room Halloween Bash

7 p.m. Thursday. Batson River Tasting Room, 12 Western Ave., Kennebunk. batsonriver.com

The Halloween bash kicks off at the strike of 7 p.m., and you’ll find the tasting room has been transformed into a spooky haunted house. Speaking of spirits, there will be a magical potion called the Pain Thriller made with Batson River’s Dixie Mill Rum, charred pineapple, sherry and marasca cherry. On tap will be an orange specialty lager called Witches Trot. Be sure to wear a costume for a chance at winning a prize.

Top of the East Halloween Bash

6-11 p.m. Thursday. Top of the East, Westin Portland Harborview, 157 High St., Portland, no cover. thetopoftheeast.com

Although you likely won’t meet David S. Pumpkins on the elevator ride to the 15th floor, you’ll still have a heck of a fun time at Top of the East’s Halloween Bash. A DJ will be spinning spooky tunes, and the mixologists will be serving up some sinister drink specials. There’s a costume contest with judging at 7 p.m. First prize is a night’s stay at the hotel, so come up with something amazing!

Port City Peep Show: Halloween Burlesque

8:30 p.m. Thursday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Here’s a way to put a little spice in your Halloween that’s well beyond the pumpkin kind. Port City Peep Show presents its fifth annual Halloween burlesque and variety show featuring musical guest Downbeast. You’ll see performances from Moxie Sazerac, Kitty Caboose, Lil Sunny Somethin’, Crema de la Phlegm, Vivian Vice, Cinnamon Maxxine, Nova Dawn, Sarah Tonin, Miss Voracious and Summer Daze. You’ll also see custom creations by performing and visual arts troupe Inventing Trees. Wear a costume, and you might win a prize.

‘Middletown’

7:30 p.m. Thursday (except for Oct. 31), Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; through Nov. 17. The Theater Project, 14 School St., Brunswick, $20, $15 seniors and students, $10 for 12 and under. theaterproject.com

The Theater Project in Brunswick presents a play that takes a close look at life in a small American town. You’ll come to understand the complexities of friendship as lives intersect in unusual ways. “Middletown,” written by Will Eno and directed by Christopher Price, will bring you on a voyage about life and love that ventures from the local library to outer space with several other stops along the way.

Maine Mariners vs. Newfoundland Growlers

6 p.m. Saturday. Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland, $9 to $24. crossarenaportland.com

It’s the second season for the Maine Mariners, and they’re ready to fight their way toward the playoffs one goal at a time. Young fans will especially appreciate this game as it’s Marvel Super Hero night, and costumed crusaders will be on hand for some memorable moments. Bring your skates and your best moves because there’s a postgame skate with the team immediately following the game.

