Arrests

No arrests were reported from Oct. 22-27.

Summonses

10/22 at 8:29 a.m. A 14-year-old girl, of Topsham, was issued a summons by Officer Randy Cook on Eagles Way on charges of possession of a usable amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of vaping devices.

10/22 at 9:03 a.m. Hunter Quimby, 18, of Dead River Road, Bowdoin, was issued a summons by Officer Kerry Libby on Topsham Fair Mall Road on a charge of driving to endanger.

Fire calls

10/21 at 10:56 a.m. Fire alarm on Main Street.

10/22 at 9:24 p.m. Complaint of illegal burning on Old Farm Road.

10/23 at 8:34 a.m. Electrical hazard on Main Street.

10/25 at 7:52 a.m. Fire alarm on Governors Way.

10/25 at 10:26 a.m. Fire alarm on Governors Way.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 17 calls from Oct. 21-28.

