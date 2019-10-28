Lisandro Berry-Gaviria, Mt. Ararat boys’ cross country: A senior, Berry-Gaviria posted the fastest time at Saturday’s 5-kilometer regional meets, winning the Class A North race in Belfast in 15 minutes, 40.67 seconds.

Sam Fitzgerald, Marshwood boys’ soccer: The senior forward scored a goal and assisted on two others to lead the No. 6 Hawks (10-2-3) to a 3-0 win over No. 11 Thornton Academy Class A South prelims.

Ben Greene, Falmouth boys’ cross country: A junior running cross country for the first time this fall, Greene posted the fastest time at the Southern Maine regional, regardless of class. He won the Class A race in 16:32.20, leading his team to a slim two-point margin over runner-up Scarborough, the defending state champion.

Julia Gregoire, Massabesic field hockey: The senior goalie came up with two big efforts to lead the Mustangs to the Class A South final. She had 10 saves in a 4-1 quarterfinal win over Sanford, then 16 saves in a 3-2 semifinal win over Gorham.

Mayne Gwyer, Scarborough volleyball: The junior setter had 20 assists and 13 service points as the Red Storm defeated Biddeford 3-0 in the Class A quarterfinals.

Lakyn Hink, Sacopee Valley girls’ soccer: In a Class C South prelim game, Hink, a junior forward, scored four goals and added two assists as the No. 9 Hawks (9-2-4) routed No. 8 Madison, 7-1.



Teagan Hynes, York football: The Wildcats’ junior quarterback completed 18 of 25 passes for 384 yards and five touchdowns in a 48-27 win against Wells. Hynes also scored on a 9-yard run as York improved to 7-1 and clinched the second seed in Class C South.

Sofie Matson, Falmouth girls’ cross country: A junior, Matson broke an eight-year-old course record at Twin Brook Recreation Area in Cumberland by winning the Class A South regional meet in 17:51.74. The old record of 18:05.59 was held by Abbey Leonardi of Kennebunk.

Katie Phillips, Falmouth volleyball: The junior setter had a big day to lead Falmouth to a 3-0 win over Marshwood in the Class A quarterfinals. She had six kills, 25 assists, 12 digs and three service aces.



Eliza Thorne, Fryeburg Academy field hockey: A freshman, Thorne scored two goals – including the game-winner in the second overtime – as No. 3 Fryeburg edged No. 2 Freeport 3-2 in the Class B South semifinals. She also had a goal in the Raiders’ 2-0 quarterfinal win over Yarmouth.

