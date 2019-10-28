YARMOUTH — The Anderson-Mayberry American Legion Post No. 91 will hold its annual turkey drive from 9 a.m.-noon on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

Legion members will be on hand at Village Green Park, 288 Main St. in Yarmouth, and at Moss Side Cemetery, on Route 9 in Cumberland Center.

The legion will accept donations of frozen turkeys, cash, turkey vouchers and supermarket gift cards to support area food banks in time for Thanksgiving.

Anyone who would like to provide a frozen turkey or purchase a voucher before Nov. 11 should call

829-8184 or email to [email protected].

