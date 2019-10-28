Arrests
10/24 at 11:11 a.m. Anya M. Morin, 33, of West Main Street, was arrested on Vespa Lane by Officer Graham Hults on charges of being a fugitive from justice and criminal trespass.
Summonses
No criminal summonses were reported for the period Oct. 21-27.
Fire calls
10/21 at 3:28 a.m. Alarm on Sligo Road.
10/22 at 8:27 p.m. Assist North Yarmouth.
10/23 at 8:34 a.m. Assist Cumberland.
10/23 at 9:28 a.m. Vehicle fire on Center Street.
10/23 at 11:42 a.m. Alarm on Yarmouth Crossing Drive.
10/25 at 3:47 a.m. Alarm on U.S. Route 1.
10/25 at 6:05 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.
10/25 at 7:17 p.m. Accident on Gilman Road.
10/25 at 8:07 p.m. Alarm on Woodbury Street.
10/26 at 11:25 a.m. Alarm on Portland Street.
10/27 at 10:37 a.m. Abandoned motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.
10/27 at 12:38 p.m. Water issue on Cumberland Street.
10/27 at 2:13 p.m. Accident on Main Street.
10/27 at 2:24 p.m. Structural fire on West Main Street.
10/27 at 6:53 p.m. Alarm on Granite Street.
EMS
Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 15 calls from Oct. 21-27.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Biddeford attorney is named York County judge of probate
-
Food
Falafel truck owners to open hummus-focused restaurant
-
Arts & Entertainment
Texas man guilty of stalking, threatening Taylor Swift
-
Business
S&P 500 hits all-time high on strong earnings, global trade optimism
-
Arts & Entertainment
Gospel artist Kirk Franklin says he’s boycotting Dove Awards