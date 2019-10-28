Arrests

10/24 at 11:11 a.m. Anya M. Morin, 33, of West Main Street, was arrested on Vespa Lane by Officer Graham Hults on charges of being a fugitive from justice and criminal trespass.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported for the period Oct. 21-27.

Fire calls

10/21 at 3:28 a.m. Alarm on Sligo Road.

10/22 at 8:27 p.m. Assist North Yarmouth.

10/23 at 8:34 a.m. Assist Cumberland.

10/23 at 9:28 a.m. Vehicle fire on Center Street.

10/23 at 11:42 a.m. Alarm on Yarmouth Crossing Drive.

10/25 at 3:47 a.m. Alarm on U.S. Route 1.

10/25 at 6:05 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

10/25 at 7:17 p.m. Accident on Gilman Road.

10/25 at 8:07 p.m. Alarm on Woodbury Street.

10/26 at 11:25 a.m. Alarm on Portland Street.

10/27 at 10:37 a.m. Abandoned motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

10/27 at 12:38 p.m. Water issue on Cumberland Street.

10/27 at 2:13 p.m. Accident on Main Street.

10/27 at 2:24 p.m. Structural fire on West Main Street.

10/27 at 6:53 p.m. Alarm on Granite Street.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 15 calls from Oct. 21-27.

