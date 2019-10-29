FREEPORT — The Freeport Community Library invites your favorite stuffed animal to spend the night. Drop-off is 3:30-4:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 and pick-up is 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2. Leave your beloved stuffed animals in the care of Mary, Ali and Brandi for the night. The animals will get dinner, a chance to explore the library, get their pictures taken and be read a bedtime story. Hear all about your stuffed animal’s overnight adventures on Saturday morning.
