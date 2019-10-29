Greater Portland

Books/Authors

Wednesday 10/30

Local Author Showcase: 6:30-8 p.m. featuring published authors from Scarborough and neighboring communities. Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Free, www.scarboroughlibrary.org.

Thursday 10/31

Readers Circle at Merrill Memorial Library: 7-8:30 p.m. Discussing “Astrid & Veronika,” by Linda Olsson. Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Free and open to the public, www.yarmouthlibrary.org.

Saturday 11/2

Author Visit and Book Signing – Jean Flahive: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. “Teddy Roosevelt, Millie and the Elegant Ride” is a tale of the historic Portland-Lewiston Interurban. New Gloucester History Barn, 383 Intervale Road, New Gloucester. Free.

Tuesday 11/5

Author Talk with Pamela MacPherson: 6 p.m. “Vigil: The Poetry of Presence,” a collection of sixty-five poems written from the perspective of a seasoned hospice volunteer presented by author Pamela MacPherson. South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway. Free.

Ongoing

Betsy Ross House Book Group, 1:30 p.m. first Thursday, hosted by South Portland Library at Betsy Ross House in South Portland. Members choose books that are part of the mainstream cultural current, 767-7660, bit.ly/2EUGguO.

Come! Sit! Read!, reading dog program, 3:30-5 p.m. first and third Tuesdays, Portland Public Library; 3-4 p.m. first and third Mondays, Riverton Branch Library, registration required, portlandlibrary.com/highlight/come-sit-read.

Evening Book Group, 7-8:30 p.m., third Thursday, Thomas Memorial Library, Cape Elizabeth.

Journaling in the Library, 5:30-7 p.m., third Wednesday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, for teens and adults.

Life 101, South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway, 10:30 a.m. fourth Tuesday, books that improve quality of life, establish good habits, and live more creatively and happily, bit.ly/2KyESg4.

Many Voices Teen Book Group, 1-2 p.m., last Saturday, Portland Public Library, open to ages 12-19 interested in exploring diversity through contemporary YA fiction, [email protected], 871-1700, ext. 773.

Morning Book Group, 9:30-11 a.m. second Wednesday, Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth, thomasmemoriallibrary.org.

Morning Book Group, 10:30 a.m. third Tuesday, South Portland Public Library, informal group where newcomers always welcome, southportlandlibrary.com/book-groups.

Peaks Island Book Group, 129 Island Ave., 7-8 p.m. first Tuesday, 766-5540, portlandlibrary.com/highlight/love-bookgroups.

Portland Public Library Book Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., third Tuesday, 871-1700, ext. 705, portlandlibrary.com/highlight/love-bookgroups.

Reader’s Circle, 7 p.m. last Thursday, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth; free and open to the public, registration not required.

Riverton Book Group, 1600 Forest Ave., Portland, 6:30-7:30 p.m. second Thursday, 797-2915, portlandlibrary.com/highlight/love-bookgroups.

The Branch Book Group, 6 p.m. first Monday, Memorial Branch Library, 155 Wescott Road, South Portland, new members always welcome, 775-1835.

Writers’ Accountability Group, 10 a.m. to noon, third Wednesday, Thomas Memorial Library, Cape Elizabeth, all levels of expertise and genres welcome.

Writers’ Group, 2 p.m. Fridays. Provides feedback, inspiration, encouragement. South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway, South Portland. southportlandlibrary.com.

Bulletin Board

Thursday 10/31

Irish Set Dancing: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 31 and Nov. 7. Yarmouth Community House, 179 East Main St., Yarmouth. $3.

Saturday 11/2

WMPG 24th Annual Record & CD Sale: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. USM’s Portland Sullivan Gym, 66 Falmouth St., Portland. $2.

Wednesday 11/6

Greater Portland Career Center Job Fair: 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Recruiters must have open positions posted on the Maine Job Link to participate. Free to attend. Contact [email protected] or 822-3345 for more information.

Thursday 11/7

HMS Literary Gala: 5-7 p.m. Harrison Middle School, 220 McCartney St., Yarmouth. Free.

Friday 11/8

Annual Celebration – YMCA of Southern Maine: 5:30-8 p.m. Speakers include Leila L. DeAndrade, Ph.D. Hannaford Hall, 70 Forest Ave., Portland. Free, ymcaofsouthernmaine.eventbrite.com.

Saturday 11/9

Craft Fair: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crafters, baked goods, white elephant items, lobster stew and corn chowder. Scarborough Free Baptist Church, 55 Mussey Road. Free.

Windham Hill UCC Holiday Fair: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Windham HIll United Church of Christ, 140 Windham Center Road, Windham. Free.

2nd Annual Tree Festival: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Festival of Trees will include 12 decorated Christmas trees from different sponsors, as well as The Classic raffle, Big Wheel, baked goods, crafts and children’s room. St. Pius Church Hall, 492 Ocean Ave., Portland. Free.

Fall Fair & Artisan Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Squirrel’s attic, outside games, children’s crafts, candle dipping, outerwear sale, Falling Leaves Cafe, Rudolf’s Diner. Maine Coast Waldorf School, 57 Desert Road, Freeport. Free, mainecoastwaldorf.org.

Ongoing

Bingo, 5-9:30 p.m. Wednesdays, hosted by Scarborough Lions at 201 John Roberts Road, South Portland, bit.ly/2Spel9b.

Chess Club, Thomas Memorial Library, 9-11 a.m. Saturdays, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth, for enthusiasts of all ages.

Farmers’ Market: 1-4 p.m. every Saturday through October. At the Grange rain or shine. Freeport Harraseeket Grange No9, 13 Elm St., Freeport. Free, www.facebook.com.

Maine Genealogical Society, 12:30 p.m., first Saturday of every month, First Congregational Church, 301 Cottage Road, South Portland. Free, guests welcome.

Sacred Harp Singing, 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, First Parish Church, 425 Congress St., Portland. Open community singing, free, all welcome.

Scarborough Garden Club, 12:30 p.m. third Thursday, Hillcrest Retirement Center, 108 Hillcrest Ave. New members welcome, scarboroughgardenclub.org.

Scarborough Kiwanis, noon-1 p.m. every Friday, The Egg & I, 183 US Route One, Scarborough, breakfast and featured speaker, public welcome, Joyce Leary Clark at 329-8488 or [email protected]

Call for Volunteers

Ongoing

Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter, ongoing volunteer opportunities for caring people who can offer three to four hours per week, 383 U.S. Route 1, Suite 2C, Scarborough, 772-0115.

American Red Cross needs volunteers in the disaster services, health and safety and administration departments, 874-1192, ext. 115.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Maine is looking for people who can positively impact a child a few hours each month, 773-5437, somebigs.org.

Cumberland Area Rides and Aging in Place need drivers, companions and others to help older residents in Cumberland/North Yarmouth. Drivers contact 829-3367, [email protected] Other volunteers contact [email protected], 245-8033.

Eastern Cemetery, volunteers needed to photograph and transcribe gravestones at the Portland site for Spirits Alive; conservationists and gardeners also needed, more at spiritsalive.org/index.htm.

HART Cat Shelter: Ongoing need for morning volunteers from 8-11 a.m., 302 Range Road, Cumberland. Apply at hartofme.com or 829-4116.

Hospice volunteers wanted to be part of the VNA Home Health Hospice team, bringing comfort to those facing a terminal illness. Contact Beth Simmons at 400-8852 or [email protected]

Portland Area Villages seeks volunteers to help seniors age in place, including transportation, errands, calls/visits, light housework and gardening, 370-1896, [email protected] to learn more.

Refugee and Immigration Services, a program of Catholic Charities Maine, has an ongoing need for volunteers to assist refugees, 881-8550.

Road To Recovery needs drivers to transport cancer patients to treatment in Cumberland County. Must be 18 or older, with a valid license, reliable vehicle, clean driving record and proof of insurance. Free training, American Cancer Society, 800-227-2345, or cancer.org.

Yarmouth Senior Programs, volunteers needed for Friendly Visitor Program, Phone Pals Program and a Handy Helper Service to assist local elders. Contact Maureen Brosnan at 835-9866 or [email protected]

Dining Out

Saturday 11/2

Community Bean Supper: 4-6 p.m., Scarborough Free Baptist Church, 55 Mussey Road. Includes chop suey, mac and cheese, homemade brown bread, biscuits and pies. Adults $8, under 12, $4.

Community Bean Supper: 4:30-6 p.m. Homemade kidney and pea beans, hot dogs, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, homemade biscuits, as well as homemade pies for dessert. White Rock Community Clubhouse, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. $4-$8.

Bean Supper: 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. seatings, Prides Corner Congregational Church, 235 Pride St., Westbrook. Includes mac and cheese, ham, coleslaw, $5-$8, www.facebook.com.

Friday 11/8

Portland Rotary Hosts Fifth Annual Veterans Appreciation Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Vegan and gluten-free options available. Free to all veterans, $25 for non-veterans. Preregistration required online at portlandrotary.org. Seasons Event and Conference Center, 155 Riverside St., Portland.

Saturday 11/9

Chicken Pie Supper: 5-6 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. Homemade chicken pie (chicken and gravy) with homemade crust. Includes Aroostook potatoes, squash, cranberry sauce, green beans, sliced bread, homemade pies and cakes. Prides Corner Congregational Church, 235 Pride St., Westbrook. $12.

Ongoing

Community Bean Supper: 5-6 p.m. First Saturday every month. Includes casseroles, salads, hot dogs, Italian bread and pies. American Legion, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray.

Free Dinner, 5:30-6:30 p.m. every Thursday, St. Peters Episcopal Church, 678 Washington St., Portland, handicapped accessible, 878-1989.

Free Meal, 5 p.m. every Wednesday, Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook.

Friday Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. First Friday of each month (except January and July). Open to the public. North Yarmouth Congregational Church, 3 Gray Road, North Yarmouth. Free.

Health

Friday 11/1

The Ins & Outs of Medicare: 1 p.m. seminar covering Medicare basics, Lunt Auditorium, 74 Lunt Road, Falmouth. Free.

Monday 11/4

Chair Yoga: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. No prior experience is needed for this experience of gentle, mindful movement and deep breathing to calm the nervous system and focus the mind. Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth. Free, www.thomasmemoriallibrary.org.

Pump Up Your Pelvic Floor: 4:30-6 p.m. This class will teach you how to find, feel and move your pelvic floor muscles. MaineHealth Learning Resource Center, 5 Bucknam Road Suite 1A, Learning Resource Center, Falmouth. lrcclasses.coursestorm.com.

Ongoing

AARP/Alzheimer’s Association Resource Finder, programs, events, services, housing options, www.communityresourcefinder.org.

Dempsey Center, free wellness classes, complementary therapies, nutritional counseling for cancer patients and their families, 778 Main St., South Portland, www.dempseycenter.org, 774-2200.

Introduction to the Dempsey Center – South Portland: Tuesdays, 4:30 p.m.; Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.; Thursdays, 3 p.m. Comprehensive overview of free services available, register online or call 774-2200.

Mammograms/Pap Test available at no cost for women 40-64 through Maine Breast and Cervical Health Program, 874-8942 or 800-350-5180.

Mindful Tuesdays, 10-11:30 a.m., Mason-Motz Activity Center, Falmouth, mindfulness, stress reduction and/or relaxation skills with Sue Young, through summer.

Southern Maine Agency on Aging specialist available 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Support and resources for older adults and caregivers, 835-9866 or [email protected]

The Good Morning Program, free safety check-in call seven days a week for seniors/disabled in Brunswick, Harpswell and Freeport. Call Brunswick Police Department for details at 725-6621, ext. 4310.

Yarmouth Reassurance Program: seniors, the infirm, disabled or adults living alone can call the Yarmouth Police Department daily to confirm well-being, call 846-3333 for an application.

Just for Kids

Sign Language Story Time: 10-10:30 a.m. First Tuesday of the month. Experience story time two ways as Brandi joins Ali to sign along with the stories. Ages 0-3. Adult supervision required. Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. Free.

Yoga for Kids: 10:30-11 a.m. First Tuesday of the month. Ages 2-6. Adult supervision required for children 11 and under. This event is free and open to the public. Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive.

Wednesday 11/30

Teen Fandom Afternoon: 4-5 p.m. Are you interested in anime, sci-fi, RPGs or any fandom? Anything that makes you geek out we want to hear. Kennebunk Free Library, 112 Main St. kennebunklibrary.org.

Saturday 11/2

Early Childhood Music: Demo Class: 10-11:45 a.m., for infants to 5-year-olds with parental participation. Portland Conservatory of Music, 3rd floor, 202 Woodford St. Free, portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.

Monday 11/4

Therapy Dog Read Aloud: 4-5 p.m. Kids of all ages can read to an attentive, loving dog. Call ahead to save spot. Adult supervision required. Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, Freeport. Free.

Ongoing

Anime Club, 2:30-4 p.m. Mondays, Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth. Age 13 and up, no registration required.

Art Time for Kids, 11-11:45 a.m. Saturdays, Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road, freestyle with stories and music.

Baby and Me, 10-11 a.m. Mondays, Freeport Community Library, social time for infants and caregivers with toys and music, 865-3307, www.freeportlibrary.com.

Baby Builders, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway. New weekly building and playing program for newborns to age 4. Free, southportlandlibrary.com.

Baby Singalong, Falmouth Memorial Library, 4 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays; Toddler Storytime, 10 a.m. Mondays; Toddler Yoga, 10:30 a.m. first Tuesday of the month; Infant/Toddler Story Time Tuesday 10 and 10:15 a.m.; Pre-School Storytime, 10:30 a.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. Thursdays, 781-2351.

Baby Story Time: 10-11 a.m. Thursdays. Ages: 0-12 months. Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. Free.

Board Game Café, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., second Saturday, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, varying selection.

Book Bambinos: 10:30 a.m. Thursdays. South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway, southportlandlibrary.com.

Burbank Chess Club for Kids, 10:30-noon last Saturday, Burbank Branch Library, 377 Stevens Ave., Portland, all abilities welcome, free and open to the public, 774-4229, [email protected]

Chess Club, 9-11 a.m., Thomas Memorial Library, all ages welcome to drop in.

Children’s Story Hours: Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth: Baby Bounces and Books, 10:15-10:35 a.m., Fridays; Tales and Tunes, preschool story hour 10:30-11 a.m. Thursdays; Tales for Twos, 11-11:30 a.m. Fridays.

Crafternoons, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Thursdays, Thomas Memorial Library, drop-in for age 10 and older.

Dungeons & Dragons Club, 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Thomas Memorial Library. Open to age 11 and older, Registration required, thomasmemoriallibrary.org.

Families Discover Great Artists, 3-4 p.m. first Saturday, Thomas Memorial Library, drop-in for ages 4 and older.

Family Story Play Yoga, 11-11:45 a.m., third Saturday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

First Friday Games & Film Night, 5:30-8 p.m. first Friday of each month, Cape Elizabeth United Methodist Church, 280 Ocean House Road. Giant games for both young kids and teens; film at 6:30 p.m., refreshments available, free and open to the public.

Friday Fun, Falmouth Memorial Library, different activities weekly 3:45-4:45 p.m.

Laughing with Lois: Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m. Tuesdays. Dyer Library/Saco Museum, 371 Main St., Saco. www.dyerlibrarysacomuseum.org.

Lego Club, 3:45-4:45 p.m. third Wednesday for ages 5-11, Freeport Community Library, supervision required.

LEGOs in the Library, 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Wednesday during the school year, South Portland Public Library, for ages 5 and up.

Letter Zoo, 10:30 a.m. Fridays, South Portland Public Library, stories and songs for ages 3-5.

LitWits, 4:15-4:45 p.m., third Thursday, Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth, for grade 6 and up. Registration required through [email protected]

Many Voices Teen Book Group, 2:30-3:30 p.m., second Wednesday, Portland Public Library, open to ages 12-19 who are interested in exploring diversity through contemporary YA fiction, 871-1700, ext. 773.

Preschool Story Time – Freeport: 10-10:30 a.m. Saturdays. Ages 4-6. Adult supervision required for children 11 and under. Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. Free.

Preschool Story Time – Portland: 10:30-11 a.m. Fridays at Burbank Branch, 377 Stevens Ave., Portland. 10:15-11 a.m. Fridays at Peaks and 10:45-11:30 a.m. at Riverton. 1600 Forest Ave., Portland. For children aged 3-5. www.portlandlibrary.com.

Sign Language Story Time, 10-10:30 a.m., first Tuesday through August, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, for newborns to age 6.

Spanish Language Story Time, 10:30-11 a.m. first Thursday, Portland Public Library, stories, songs and dances for newborns through age 5.

Tail Waggin’ Tales, reading program with therapy dogs, 15-minute increments 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Friday, Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth, [email protected] to sign up.

Tales for Twos at Burbank: 10:30-11 a.m. Wednesdays. For 2-year-olds and their caregivers. Burbank Branch, 377 Stevens Ave., Portland. www.portlandlibrary.com.

Teen After Hours, 6-8 p.m., first Friday, Portland Public Library, includes pizza along with video, board and card games and movies. Space is limited, must register at the teen desk.

Teen Group: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursdays. Dempsey Center South Portland, 778 Main St. Free, www.dempseycenter.org.

Toddle Town, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, South Portland Public Library, songs, rhymes and bounces for ages 1-3.

Toddler Story Time: 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays. Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. Free, engagedpatrons.org.

Wolfe’s Neck Center, Freeport, variety of farm/nature programs daily for all ages, www.wolfesneck.org/calendar.

Wolfe’s Neck Center Farmer for the Morning: 10-11 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Children help with farm chores, explore, meet the animals and participate in themed activities. 184 Burnett Road, Freeport. $5.

Support

Breast Cancer Support Group: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays. Meets for eight weeks. Dempsey Center South Portland, 778 Main St. Free.

Ongoing

Aging in Place Cumberland: free rides for older Cumberland/North Yarmouth residents, Handy Helpers for minor repairs; medical equipment loans; Friendly Visitor program. To apply or refer, 245-8033, [email protected], AIPCumberland.org. For rides, 829-3367, [email protected]

Chronic Pain Support Group of Greater Portland: 5:30-7 p.m. fourth Tuesday every month. For individuals and caregivers. New England Rehabilitation Hospital of Portland, 335 Brighton Ave., Portland. Free, www.encompasshealth.com.

Dempsey Center – South Portland, free support groups and classes for cancer patients and their families, www.dempseycenter.org, 774-2200.

Family Crisis Services, local domestic violence resource center serving Cumberland County with legal help, shelter and support. For information about support groups held in Bridgton, Brunswick or Portland call 874-1973; 24-hour hotline 800-537-6066, throughthesedoors.org.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, 12 Step Program addresses food obsession, overeating, undereating and bulimia. Find a local meeting at www.foodaddicts.org, 775-2132.

Grief After Cancer Loss: 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Dempsey Center South Portland, 778 Main St. Free, www.dempseycenter.org.

Grief Support for Individuals and Groups, Hospice of Southern Maine, 180 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough, contact Carol Schoneberg-Robinson for schedule, 289-3651, [email protected]

Hospice Grief Support Group, Compassus, 23 Spring St., Suite C, Scarborough, 761-6967, compassushealthcare.com.

Introduction to the Dempsey Center – South Portland: Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.; Wednesdays 11:30 a.m.; Friday, 11:30 a.m.; Comprehensive overview of free services available, register online at dempseycenter.org or call 774-2200.

Kids First Center, Nonesuch River Plaza, 51 US Route 1, Suite S, Scarborough, educational support for parents and children experiencing separation, divorce and/or co-parenting, 761-2709, [email protected], kidsfirstcenter.org.

LaLeche League, every Wednesday, 9:30-11 a.m., Woodfords Congregational Church, 202 Woodford St., Portland, lllofmenh.org/portland.html.

Living Well in North Yarmouth free ride service, call Steven Palmer at 829-6230.

Maine Buddy Program provides one-to-one, peer support from trained volunteers for adults dealing with cancer, dempseycenter.org, 774-2200.

Maine Cancer Mentors, a program of the Dempsey Center, matches cancer patients with trained volunteer mentors to provide emotional support from someone who’s been there. Call 795-8250 or visit dempseycenter.org/cancer-mentors to learn more.

Mended Hearts Cardiac Support Group, 6-8 p.m. first Thursday most months, Maine Medical Center Learning Resource Center, 100 West Campus Drive, Scarborough. Support also available in person, by phone or email. Contact Robyn Shaw for more information at 523-0883, [email protected]

Overeaters Anonymous, find local meetings at oamaine.org.

Parkinson’s Disease weekly support group, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Wednesdays, Casco Bay YMCA, 14 Old South Freeport Road, Freeport, for patients, family, caregivers, 865-3417.

S.M.A.R.T. Recovery, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, Amistad Peer Support and Recovery Center, 66 State St., Portland, alternative or supplement to traditional 12-step groups, contact Jim at 787-1212.

South Portland Food Cupboard, 130 Thadeus St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday and 5-7 p.m. first Wednesday of the month for residents of South Portland, Scarborough, Cape Elizabeth and surrounding communities, 874-0379, southportlandfoodcupboard.org.

The Center for Grieving Children, free bereavement peer support groups for ages 3-18, their parents and caregivers, young adults, bereaved parents and widow/widowers/partners. The Tender Living Care Program offers peer support to everyone in the family facing a life-impacting illness, 775-5216, cgcmaine.org 555 Forest Ave., Portland.

Together With Alzheimer’s, drop-in support group for caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s/dementia, 7 p.m. every Wednesday, Sacred Heart Parish Center, Conference Room, 232 Main St., Yarmouth, [email protected]

TOPS Club, weight-loss support group, find a local meeting at tops.org/tops/TOPS/FindAMeeting.aspx.

Wellness Through Art, 2-4 p.m. Wednesdays, Amistad Peer Support and Recovery Center, 66 State St., Portland, peer-led, recovery focused art group. Contact Patrick at 618-0318.

Yarmouth Cares About Neighbors, connects resources such as clothing, heating assistance, food and rides to people in need, ycan.info.

Workshops/Walks/Talks

Conversational Spanish at Riverton: 6:30-7:30 p.m. First and third Thursday of the month. For teens and adults. Riverton Branch, 1600 Forest Ave., Portland. www.portlandlibrary.com.

Wednesday 10/30

Powering the Next Generation: 4-7 p.m., how to empower women to work in STEM careers, Rí Rá Irish Pub & Restaurant, 72 Commercial St., Portland. Free, www.eventbrite.com.

“Birds and Buildings” Lecture: 6-7 p.m. Millions of birds in North America fatally strike windows each year. Maine College of Art, Osher Hall, 522 Congress, Portland. Free, www.meca.edu.

LiDAR Imaging: A New Tool for Archaeology: 6:30-7:30 p.m. A brief historical outline provides the context for an introduction to LiDAR technology and a demonstration of how LiDAR-derived imagery is being used as an adjunct to traditional methods. Brunswick High School, Room 214, 116 Maquoit Road. Free, www.mainearchsociety.org.

Friday 11/1

The Ins & Outs of Medicare: 1 p.m. Seminar covering all of the Medicare basics you need to know, including additional options that may be useful with enrollment decisions. Lunt Auditorium, 74 Lunt Road, Falmouth. Free.

Saturday 11/2

Monthly Meeting Portland Chapter Citizens Climate Lobby: 9-10:30 a.m. Citizens’ Climate Lobby creates the political will for a livable world by advocating for federal carbon fee and dividend legislation. Coffee by Design, 1 Diamond St., Portland. Free, citizensclimatelobbymaine.weebly.com.

Tuesday 11/5

Garden Club Bulb Workshop: 6:30-8 p.m. This year, the Cape Elizabeth Garden Club holiday bulb workshop will focus on daffodil “tete-a-tete” and muscari (grape hyacinths). Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth. Free, www.thomasmemoriallibrary.org.

Wednesday 11/6

Press Herald Business Breakfast Forum: HR Drives Culture: 7:30-9 a.m. HR used to just process payroll checks and handle employee benefits. But today, the ability to attract and retain workers is a priority for Maine businesses. Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. Free.

Eldering: Conversations on Growing Older: 1-2:30 p.m. A new discussion group. While aging is familiar to us, the concept of “eldering” may be new. Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth. Free, www.thomasmemoriallibrary.org.

Melissa Sweet: Candlewick Workshop: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Maine College of Art, Osher Hall, 522 Congress St., Portland. Free, www.illustrationinstitute.org.

Emerson Lectures – “Shipwrecks & Salvage”: 6:30 p.m. Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Free.

Thursday 11/7

Learn about Green Cleaning with Essential Oils: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Cleaning with essential oils is a safe, natural alternative to toxic, store-bought cleaners. Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth. Free, www.thomasmemoriallibrary.org.

Pam White: Stories from the U.S. State Department: 7-8 p.m. Former ambassador Pam White will reveal her funniest and scariest stories from places like Cameroon, Mali, Tanzania, Liberia, Gambia and Haiti. Orr’s Island Library, 1699 Harpswell Islands Road, Orr’s Island. Free.

Friday 11/8

Portland Personal Injury Attorneys Meetup: 9-10:30 a.m. Share personal injury case stories with other lawyers in Portland. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. Free, www.attorneykennugent.com.

Saturday 11/9

5th Annual Aging in Place Fall Forum: Living Well; Aging Well: 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Keynote speaker, Dr. Marilyn Gugliucci of UNE College of Osteopathic Medicine. Greely High School’s Center for the Arts, 303 Main St., Cumberland. Free.

Ongoing

A Common Yarn Needlework Group, 1-3 p.m. Thursdays, Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road, 781-2351.

Adult Coloring Group, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, materials provided. Free and open to the public.

Democracy Cafe, 6:30-8 p.m., second Tuesday, Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth.

Eastern Cemetery Walking Tours, 11 a.m. daily to October, reserve at www.spiritsalive.org/index.htm or day of, Congress Street gate, Portland. $10, students/seniors $5, cash or check only, benefits Spirits Alive.

Essentials of College Planning, Portland, free for adults 19 and older, to register or more information, call 1-800-281-3703, or see meoc.maine.edu.

Freeport Wild Bird Supply – Free Bird Walks: 8-10 a.m. Saturdays. Geared towards birders of all skill levels. Freeport Wild Bird Supply, 541 US Route 1. Free, www.visitfreeport.com.

Freeport Woman’s Club Meeting: 1:30-3 p.m. third Friday of the month, September-June. Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. Free.

Greater Portland Landmarks Walking Tours, five different historical walks offered through Oct. 18, $10/$8 in advance, portlandlandmarks.org/tours.

Job Corps Training Information, Maine Job Corps, 190 Lancaster St., Portland, call 631-1453 for schedule.

KnitChat!, 10 a.m. Fridays, South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway, southportlandlibrary.com.

Knitting Group, 1 p.m. Mondays, Thomas Memorial Library, Cape Elizabeth.

Maine Genealogical Society, Greater Portland Chapter, 12:30 p.m. first Saturday, First Congregational Church, 301 Cottage Road, South Portland. Free, guests welcome, 409-6205.

Maine Job Seekers, free classes about employment, services and programs, Maine Department of Labor, 151 Jetport Blvd., Portland, mainecareercenter.com, 822-3300.

Maine Skeins Crafters, noon-1 p.m. third Wednesday of the month. Snacks and tea provided. Maine Charitable Mechanic Association, 519 Congress St., Portland. Free, www.mainecharitablemechanicassociation.com.

Maine Wildlife Lecture Series, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Second Thursdays, Thomas Memorial Library, Cape Elizabeth.

Spanish Group, 10 a.m. Wednesdays, South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway, all levels welcome.

Senior Tech, 10:30 a.m. to noon, fourth Wednesday, Thomas Memorial Library, Cape Elizabeth, bring questions and devices.

Songwriting Workshop, 6:15-8:15 p.m. fourth Tuesday through the end of the year, Thomas Memorial Library, Cape Elizabeth. All abilities welcome to learn from award-winning songwriter Jud Caswell.

Tech Help Tuesday, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Falmouth Memorial Library, drop-in help from the high school tech team.

Technology Tutoring at Portland Public Libraries, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Riverton, first Wednesday of the month; Burbank, third Wednesday; Peaks Island, second Wednesday; Main Branch, fourth Wednesday. Registration required, 871-1700 x 708.

Unemployed Professional Group, 8:30 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Greater Portland Career Center, 151 Jetport Blvd., Portland, registration not required.

