Regarding the opinion published by Dick Polman, a Philadelphia-based national political columnist, in the Times Record on October 24, 2019, Hilary Clinton’s email scandal, “But her emails!’ A final farewell to a fake scandal.” He accepted mainstream media’s burial of a very real and whitewashed scandal.

I held a position involving national security with the federal government until I retired. For the better part of 30 years, I was required to take security training at least twice a year yet while Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State, she stated she never had any kind of security training. I would have lost my clearance and possibly my job if I didn’t take the security requirements seriously, including the use of private emails to conduct official government business, which was strictly prohibited.

In 2009, President Obama signed an executive order mandating training at least yearly regarding the proper safeguarding of classified information. Authorized persons who did not the training were to have their classification authority suspended until such training had taken place.”

An FBI examination of Clinton’s private server found over 100 emails containing classified information, including 65 emails deemed “Secret” and 22 deemed “Top Secret”. An additional 2,093 emails not marked classified were retroactively classified by the State Department. She claimed to not know what (C) markings were in some emails, referring to Confidential status. The FBI investigation found that 110 messages contained information that was classified at the time it was sent. Sixty-five of those emails were found to contain information classified as “Secret;” more than 20 contained “Top-Secret” information.

Hillary Clinton set up her private server to keep the public from knowing her private business. Why? This lawyer who knew better purposely violated federal regulations and criminal laws for greed, power and money; to hide her shady Clinton Foundation (and Clinton Global Initiative) dealings; in order to do favors for Clinton donors; and to put a price tag on our State Department. From about 2012 to 2014, the Clinton private server was hacked by Serbia, Germany, China and S. Korea.

The cast of character who were aware of Clinton’s private email server included President Obama, Cheryl Mills, Doug Band, Huma Abedin, Attorney General Loretta Lynch and Gilbert Chagoury, to name a few. There was a “pay to play” arrangement between the Clinton Foundation and the Clinton State Department. Gilbert Chagoury, a Nigerian businessman, gave between $1 million and $5 million to the Clinton Foundation and pledged $1 billion to the Clinton Global Initiative so he could meet a high State Department contact in Lebanon, where he was doing business.

A wall was supposed to have been created between the Clinton Foundation and the State Department. The Clinton Foundation was a money laundering organization masquerading as a tax-exempt charity where it was estimated that 15% of its money went to charities – a slush fund for expenses for Clinton operatives and employees and a way to get money from foreign countries and donors who would not be allowed to donate to presidential campaigns. This way, they could buy access to the Secretary of State and possible future U.S. President.

Hillary Clinton erased, concealed, hid and destroyed not only the emails, but the hard drives of computers and various cell phones and blackberries or she ordered other people to do this for her. Here’s where we learned about acid washing, BleachBit and other such services.

FBI Director James Comey stated in his famous October 2016 press conference that Hillary Clinton’s actions were “extremely careless” although his previously written opinion called her actions “grossly negligent”. He said publicly that there was evidence to support a conclusion that Secretary Clinton used the private email server in a manner that was grossly negligent with respect to the handling of classified material. At the time, Democrats were furious with Comey thinking his timing put Hillary Clinton’s candidacy for the Presidency in jeopardy.

Clinton’s blatant disregard for national security and personal greed make her email scandal anything but fake. She and those who were in on the destruction of the emails should have been held accountable. This is just one example of why it was a good thing she wasn’t elected President of the United States.

Mr. Polman and other liberals should try getting their news from a variety of sources, including conservative radio and television. But, then again, I guess they had no intention of telling us the rest of the story.

Sandra Banas lives in Brunswick.

