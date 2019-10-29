At convicted lawyer Michael Cohen’s final Oversight Committee hearing, chairman Elijah Cummings challenged citizens to speak out – to take action to keep our democracy “intact.”

The African American congressman also personally addressed Cohen in words of empathy and extraordinary grace, instead of delivering a violent scolding.

“You know, if we. . . as a nation did not give people (the opportunity to change their lives) a whole lot of people would not do very well,” he said.

Like a caring father, Cummings said when bad things happen to you, “Do not ask, ‘Why did it happen to me?’ Ask ‘Why did it happen for me?’”

He said he hoped “from the depths of (his) heart” for our country to be better – for a “better Michael Cohen, a better Donald Trump, . . . and a better world.”

Let us join him.

Alfred Niese

Brunswick

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: