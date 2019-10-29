At convicted lawyer Michael Cohen’s final Oversight Committee hearing, chairman Elijah Cummings challenged citizens to speak out – to take action to keep our democracy “intact.”
The African American congressman also personally addressed Cohen in words of empathy and extraordinary grace, instead of delivering a violent scolding.
“You know, if we. . . as a nation did not give people (the opportunity to change their lives) a whole lot of people would not do very well,” he said.
Like a caring father, Cummings said when bad things happen to you, “Do not ask, ‘Why did it happen to me?’ Ask ‘Why did it happen for me?’”
He said he hoped “from the depths of (his) heart” for our country to be better – for a “better Michael Cohen, a better Donald Trump, . . . and a better world.”
Let us join him.
Alfred Niese
Brunswick
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Portland Forecaster
Doctor recognized for environmental health activism
-
Nation & World
National security official twice raised concerns about Trump’s pressure on Ukraine
-
Forecaster Sports
Postseason brings promising results- Northern edition
-
Politics
Senate Democrats eye programs for broadband, student debt relief and more
-
Sports
NBA roundup: Knicks collect first victory of season
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.