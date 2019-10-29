Regarding the bid to overturn the vaccination law:
A young woman with a toddler came to my door asking for my signature on the petition. Since I don’t support repealing the law, I didn’t sign. As she was leaving, I commented that I hoped her child didn’t get the chickenpox or another communicable disease. Her response was that she wouldn’t, because she had been vaccinated.
I’ll be very interested in the outcome of the vote. It appears that not all signature gatherers supported the cause for which they gathered signatures.
Karen Martel
Saco
