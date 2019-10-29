The year is 2026. In 2024 the Democrats won the White House and, as usual, the opposition party won the House two years later. Now the Republicans have the majority.

The speaker of the House announced that they are going to start an impeachment inquiry against the Democrat president.You can’t do that says the Democrats.

You did, says the speaker.

Historically, impeachment is run by the Judiciary Committee and they had open hearings. However, the

Intelligence Committee will start calling witnesses and they will be questioned behind closed doors.

You can’t do that, says the Democrats.

You did, say the Republicans.

Of course, we will leak what we want to the media and classify the rest.

You can’t do that. Says the Democrats in disbelief.

You did, says the Republicans.

This is not fair says the Democrats. If you want to take down the President you just can’t announce it, you have to have a majority vote of the House. Otherwise is it just revenge politics.

Bingo.

I voted for Carter because I was upset with the Republican. I voted for Bill Clinton because he was the best person for the job. Now I am angry at the Democrats because they hate Trump more than they love America. ‘Resist’, Russia, Emoluments, and now impeachment. It will never end.

So what happened to the Whistle Blower that started this? Seems Schiff lied and if the whistle blower testifies it will expose Schiff and the Democrats. Good.

Douglas Crosby

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: