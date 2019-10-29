Hey Senate Republicans! It’s time to end it….

I won’t hold it against you but enough is enough. I understand why you held your ground, family, friends, investments and all, but times up.

Leave now and there’s still some time to save yourself. Maybe even get re-elected because you saw the light.

Hang on and you’re doomed. No time left. This is it. Save yourself.

Bob Rasero

Falmouth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: