While I am fairly new to Portland, I am extremely interested in the vibrant, local community we have here.

Recently, I had the opportunity to meet and hear from Spencer Thibodeau on why he is running for mayor of Portland. While I appreciate the other candidates’ commitments to public service, I believe Spencer, with four years of council experience, has more direct knowledge, skills, and expertise to be mayor.

Spencer answered difficult questions thoughtfully and with a level of clarity that shows he is prepared to address the needs of Portland’s citizens. He has a detailed platform to move Portland in a positive direction in critical areas such as: sustainable growth, the working waterfront, and protecting our quality of life.

Spencer has demonstrated that he can work well with the City Council and city staff. This is why I will rank Spencer Thibodeau as my first choice on November 5th.

Judith Katz-Leavy

Portland

