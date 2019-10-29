CARIBOU — The first Maine woman to fly into space used a rare Earth-to-space call to tell students from her alma mater to never stop dreaming big.
The astronaut is Jessica Meir, a native of Caribou, who became the 15th woman to walk in space when she recently participated in the first all-female spacewalk. Meir spoke with Eastern Aroostook Regional School Unit 39 on Tuesday morning.
Meir told the students she is “trying to do my best to share this adventure and share this mission with my family.” Students of the district came to Caribou High School to participate in the call.
Meir is a 1995 graduate of the high school. She traveled to the International Space Station on Sept. 25.
