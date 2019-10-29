A man who allegedly choked a Scarborough woman during a domestic violence assault on Oct. 12 turned himself in to authorities Tuesday.

Timothy Harmon, 49, whose last known address was in Raymond, was being held Tuesday night in the Cumberland County Jail, according to Scarborough Police Department’s Facebook post. Police thanked the community for “sharing and providing information,” but details about the arrest were not provided.

Harmon turned himself in to jail officers Tuesday morning, a jail intake worker said. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Harmon was a suspect in a “serious domestic violence assault” at a home on Beech Ridge Road, according to Scarborough police. Officers used a K-9 unit to track him following the attack, but Harmon avoided capture.

Police received several tips, and were led to believe last week that Harmon was planning to turn himself in, but that did not happen.

“Harmon has been actively avoiding police contact and appears to be getting assistance in evading law enforcement from associates of his,” Scarborough police wrote on Facebook.

Scarborough police issued several notices warning the public that Harmon, who was self-employed as a plumbing and heating technician, had a violent history and was considered dangerous. He had been charged recently for violating bail conditions, unlawful sexual touching, criminal threatening and domestic violence assault.

He faces charges of domestic violence aggravated assault, obstructing the report of a crime, and violation of bail conditions in connection with the Oct. 12 incident.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: