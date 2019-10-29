Bath

Mon.  11/4  3 p.m.  Bath Municipal Facilities Committee  CH

Wed.  11/6  6 p.m.  City Council  CH

Brunswick

Mon.  11/4  6:30 p.m.  Brunswick Town Council  TH

Tues.  11/5  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee  TH

Wed.  11/6  10 a.m. Staff Review Committee  TH

Wed.  11/6  5 p.m.  Maine Bicentennial Community Meeting  TH

Wed.  11/6  7 p.m.  Marine Resource Committee  TH

Thur.  11/7  4:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission  TH

Thur.  11/7  6:30 p.m.  Finance Committee Workshop  TH

Harpswell

Mon.  11/4  3 p.m.  Budget Advisory Committee  TO

Mon.  11/4  5 p.m.  Mitchell Field  TO

Mon.  11/4  7 p.m.  Recreation Committee  TO

Wed.  11/6  10 a.m.  Bandstand Committee  TO

Wed.  11/6  3 p.m.  Conservation Commission  TO

Thur.  11/7  6 p.m.  Selectmen’s Meeting  TO

Topsham

Tues.  11/5  7 p.m.  History Committee  CR

Tues.  11/5  7 p.m.  Planning Board  MR

Thur.  11/7  7 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  RR

