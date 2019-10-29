Bath
Mon. 11/4 3 p.m. Bath Municipal Facilities Committee CH
Wed. 11/6 6 p.m. City Council CH
Brunswick
Mon. 11/4 6:30 p.m. Brunswick Town Council TH
Tues. 11/5 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee TH
Wed. 11/6 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee TH
Wed. 11/6 5 p.m. Maine Bicentennial Community Meeting TH
Wed. 11/6 7 p.m. Marine Resource Committee TH
Thur. 11/7 4:30 p.m. Conservation Commission TH
Thur. 11/7 6:30 p.m. Finance Committee Workshop TH
Harpswell
Mon. 11/4 3 p.m. Budget Advisory Committee TO
Mon. 11/4 5 p.m. Mitchell Field TO
Mon. 11/4 7 p.m. Recreation Committee TO
Wed. 11/6 10 a.m. Bandstand Committee TO
Wed. 11/6 3 p.m. Conservation Commission TO
Thur. 11/7 6 p.m. Selectmen’s Meeting TO
Topsham
Tues. 11/5 7 p.m. History Committee CR
Tues. 11/5 7 p.m. Planning Board MR
Thur. 11/7 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen RR
