KENNEBUNK – Charlotte M. Bisson, 88, passed away October 23, 2019. She was born April 1, 1931 in York, ME, the daughter of Arthur R. and Marie Louise Phema (Hotte) Bisson.Charlotte graduated from York High School in 1948 as valedictorian of her class. She received a Bachelor’s Degree from Tufts University, a Master’s Degree from Boston College, and a second Master’s Degree from the University of Maine in School Administration, earning her Principal credentials. She briefly taught in Massachusetts, but when she learned of a position in York, ME she returned home and taught there for the next 37 years.Charlotte loved to knit, sew, play bridge, make jewelry, and was also an avid reader. She enjoyed going to baseball games, especially the Portland Sea Dogs and Lowell Spinners. She loved to travel to Europe, frequently leading several student tours to France. She also visited Brazil, Florida, and St. Lucia in the West Indies. She was a volunteer at York Hospital and a member of St. Christopher’s Catholic Church in York and St. Martha’s Catholic Church in Kennebunk.Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents and aunt, Simone Roberts. She is survived by many colleagues and loving friends who would like to thank the staff at Huntington Common for the exceptional care Charlotte received.A private committal service will take place at First Parish Cemetery in York where Charlotte will be laid to rest with her parents.Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.4, 1938, the only son of Elisha and Doris Camp. Ted grew up in Saxtons River, Vt. where he developed a love of cars, turtles, and dogs. As a teenager, he bought his first vehicle, a Ford Model A truck from his grandfather for $12.00 and restored it himself, which was the first of many cars that he owned and loved. To know Ted is to know how much he loved his cars. Ted earned his BS at Stetson University and his Master’s in Education from Keene State. He was a teacher for many years in New Hampshire and finished out his career as a middle school administrator in Newburyport, Mass., retiring in 1983.In retirement he started up a business called the Worthless Worker, which was exactly what it sounds like! In his free time, he enjoyed snowmobiling with his sons and friends in Canada, going to numerous Nascar races, owning unique automobiles, making life long friends and annoying the neighbors with his loud country music on Treasure Island, spending winters on Sanibel island with his wife, Joyce, and his dogs Waldo and Nadia and his many turtles. Ted lived in Stratham 20 years before moving to Kennebunkport into their dream home where they enjoyed their beautiful ocean view, fun times with family and friends by the pool, and constantly weeding his garden. Active in the Kennebunkport- Kennebunk community, volunteered for the Kennebunkport Historical Society and the Conservation Trust, was a member and Commodore of the Eagle Rock Club, Arundel Yacht Club, and founding member of the Sleazy Bar Group, and was a huge lover of animals, especially his own dogs and turtles and participated in many fundraisers for the Animal Welfare Society Survivors include his beloved wife of 52 years, Joyce; his children, Cindy Slater of New Vineyard, Elisha Edward Jr. and Peggy Camp of West Newbury, Mass., Ira and Kirsten Camp of Arundel, Sara Washburn, and Molly and Derek Joyce all of Kennebunk; 12 grandchildren Joe, Stephanie, Teddy, Rachel, Stuart, Gillian, William, Chase, Riley, Jake, Jack, and Ronan and his cherished dog, Maggie.Ted wants to be remembered as loving his family and believing that “honesty” is a most important character trait. Calling hours will be from 2 – 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, at Bibber Memorial Chapel at 67 Summer St. in Kennebunk followed by a service on Monday, Oct. 28, at 1 p.m. at Saint David’s Episcopal Church at 138 York St. in Kennebunk.To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Ted’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043. Should friends desire,memorial contributions may be made to the:Animal Welfare SocietyPO Box 43West Kennebunk, ME 04094

