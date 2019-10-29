SANFORD – Constance “Connie” Nadeau was born March 7, 1932, and passed away peacefully on Oct. 22, 2019, from cancer, after a brief illness.

She was the daughter of Edward and Marie Anna (Normand) Nadeau.

She was employed at G.E., in Somersworth, for 23 years.

Although a private person, she became very animated while watching the Patriots and would never miss a game. She loved art and sketched and painted many landscapes. She also loved music which was her passion.

Connie was predeceased by her parents, her brother, Raymond “Ned,” sister, Jeanette, nephew, Paul and most recently her niece, Anita.

She is survived by her beloved companion and friend, Yolande Janson, her niece, Elaine Stevens and her partner, Patrick Thibodeau, nephews, Roland and David, and may grandnieces and grandnephews.

A memorial will be held at the St. Ignatius Cemetery on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at 10 a.m.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com

