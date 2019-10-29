BOWDOIN – Joshua Ian Gatto, of Bowdoin, died unexpectedly, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. He was born on Dec. 6, 1991. Josh loved his family and spending time with his two children. He also loved hunting, fishing, four wheeling, playing pool and so much more. He owned a small landscaping business he put so much pride and effort into. Josh also worked at Bath Iron Works as a sandblaster.

He is survived by his fiancée, Danielle Coffin; children, Cason Gatto, Cambrie Gatto; mother, Shawna Gatto; father, Veneto Gatto; siblings, Jordan Davis, Dylan Gatto, Matthew Gatto, Sydney Gatto; nieces, Alysana Gatto, Caroline Gatto; nephew, Luka Gatto; grandparents, Steve Hamlin, Sandra Haller “na-na”, Linda Gatto.

Joshua inspired the lives of so many and made such a positive impact on society. He was always willing to drop everything and go that extra mile to help anyone in need. Joshua was loved and cared for by so many, and will be greatly missed.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous