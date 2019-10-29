With cross country set to crown its state champions Saturday, field hockey, soccer and volleyball’s postseasons are also underway, with football about to follow suit.

Here’s an overview of the results to date and a look at the matchups to come:

Cross country

The regional cross country championships were held last Saturday and Mt. Ararat’s boys’ team had the best result. The Eagles scored 36 points to come in first in Class A North, holding off Brunswick by six points. Mt. Ararat standout Lisandro Berry-Gaviria was the individual champion with a time of 15 minutes, 40.67 seconds. The Dragons were paced by Will Shaughnessy, who was the individual runner-up in 15:43.93. Both teams qualified for the state meet.

In the Class A North girls’ meet, won by Camden Hills with 57 points, Mt. Ararat (126) came in fourth and Brunswick (127) was fifth, as both teams qualified for states. The Eagles were paced by Camila Ciembroniewicz (15th, 21:00.15). The Dragons’ top finisher was Micaela Ashby (14th, 20:51.27).

The Brunswick and Mt. Ararat girls will run in the state meet Saturday at Twin Brook Recreation Center in Cumberland beginning at 1:40 p.m. The Class A boys’ race begins at 2:20 p.m.

Morse took part in the Class B South regional. The Shipbuilders boys had 189 points and came in eighth, but only seven teams qualified for states (Greely was first with 64 points). Aidan Pryor led Morse with a 20th-place individual finish (18:07.43).

The Shipbuilders girls didn’t score as a team (Greely was first with 62 points). Morse’s top individual was Lorelei Pryor (48th, 23:50.90).

Field hockey

Mt. Ararat’s field hockey team earned the No. 4 seed in Class A North and held off No. 5 Messalonskee, 2-1, in double-overtime in last week’s quarterfinal. In the semifinals Saturday, the Eagles lost, 10-0, at perennial regional champion Skowhegan in the semifinals to finish the year 11-5.

Brunswick was the No. 7 seed in Class A North and was eliminated by No. 2 Mt. Blue, 3-0, in last week’s quarterfinal round to finish 7-8.

Boys’ soccer

Brunswick and Mt. Ararat’s boys’ soccer teams were still alive at press time.

The Dragons finished the regular season last Tuesday with a 2-0 home win over the Eagles to wind up 12-1-1 and second in Class A North. Brunswick opened the postseason Wednesday in the quarterfinals at home versus No. 7 Brewer (5-9). If the Dragons advanced to Saturday’s semifinal round, they would welcome either No. 3 Camden Hills (10-4) or sixth-ranked Mt. Blue (4-7-3).

Mt. Ararat earned the No. 4 seed with a 6-6-2 record and hosted No. 5 Messalonskee (7-5-2) in Wednesday’s quarterfinals. A win in that game would send the Eagles either to top-ranked and defending state champion Lewiston (12-1-1) or allow them to host No. 9 Hampden Academy (6-8-1) in the semifinals Saturday.

The regional finals are next Tuesday in Bath.

State Championship Saturday is Nov. 9.

Morse, meanwhile, finished 3-11 and 13th in Class B South, where just 11 teams made the playoffs. The Shipbuilders closed with a 3-2 home loss to Medomak Valley last Tuesday.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, Brunswick closed the regular season with a 2-1 home win over Mt. Ararat last week to go 11-3 and earn the No. 2 seed in Class A North. The Dragons hosted No. 7 Hampden Academy (7-5-2) in the quarterfinal round Tuesday. If Brunswick advanced to Saturday’s semifinals, it will host No. 3 Mt. Ararat (9-4-1) or sixth-ranked Bangor (7-5-2)

Mt. Ararat welcomed Bangor in its quarterfinal Tuesday.

The regional finals are next Tuesday in Bath.

State Championship Saturday is Nov. 9.

In Class B South, Morse finished eighth and hosted No. 9 Greely in a preliminary round match last Friday, which the Shipbuilders lost, 7-1, to finish the year 5-9-1.

Volleyball

The Brunswick/Mt. Ararat co-op volleyball team, seeded 11th in Class A, was eliminated in straight sets by No. 6 Thornton Academy in the state preliminary round last week to finish 3-12.

Football

The final weekend of the high school football season saw Brunswick cap an 8-0 campaign with a 47-8 romp at Messalonskee. The Dragons earned the top seed for the Class B North playoffs and will host No. 8 Brewer (2-6) in the quarterfinals Friday night.

In eight-man football, Mt. Ararat capped its 6-2 campaign with a 42-14 win at Telstar last weekend. The Eagles are ranked second in the large division and will host No. 3 Yarmouth (4-4) in Saturday’s divisional semifinal round.

In Class C South, Morse finished 1-7 and ninth (just eight teams made the playoffs) after last Friday’s 58-14 setback at Leavitt.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

