WASHINGTON — House Democrats have introduced a resolution that authorizes the next phase of the impeachment inquiry against President Trump.
The eight-page resolution released Tuesday calls for open hearings and requires the intelligence committee to submit a report outlining its findings and recommendations.
Rules Committee Chairman James McGovern of Massachusetts said the resolution provides “a clear path forward” as the House begins a public phase of the impeachment inquiry, which has largely been conducted behind closed doors.
The House is expected to vote on the resolution on Thursday as Democrats aim to nullify complaints from Trump and his Republicans allies that the impeachment process is illegitimate and unfair.
Democrats insist they aren’t yielding to Republican pressure and dismissed a Republican argument that impeachment can’t begin without a formal House vote.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Boston Celtics
Brown has been critical factor in Celtics’ 2-1 start
-
Business
Coal giant Murray Energy files for bankruptcy as coal’s role in U.S. power dwindles
-
New England Patriots
Don’t be fooled by 8-0 Patriots. The AFC race is wide open
-
Forecaster Sports
Strong showings from local runners at cross country regionals- Southern edition
-
Northern Forecaster
RSU 5 looks at new cost-sharing formula
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.