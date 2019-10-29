“This is the biggest day of the year for many downtown businesses”, said Debora King, BDA Executive Director. “Fifteen businesses will be opening at 6 AM for the Early Bird Sale.”

Starting at 6 a.m., 20 downtown Brunswick businesses will be offering discounts and special activities. Many stores will offer additional discounts to shoppers who arrive in their pajamas.

Brunswick Downtown Association’s Early Bird Sale and Bed Race event is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 9. The association has coordinated Brunswick’s Early Bird Sale for 12 years, this will be the ninth year of hosting the Rolling Slumber Bed Races.

Early Bird Sale details can be found at: brunswickdowntown.org and on the BDA Facebook event page.

A variety of other family-friendly activities will take place: A bouncy house and balloons, with free hot cocoa will be set up on the Town Mall at 10:30 a.m., donated by Pathway Vineyard of Brunswick. CHANS Home Health Care will host a free flu shot clinic from 7 a.m. to noon at the Tontine Mall.

The Rolling Slumber Bed Races will begin at 11 a.m. on Park Row. Businesses and local organizations are invited to construct and decorate a bed on wheels to be pushed by costumed teams of five; four runners and one rider. Prizes will be awarded for speed, creativity and team spirit. The event is free for spectators.

Bed race registrations will be accepted through Nov. 8. As of Oct. 28, four teams have registered: Cool As A Moose, Independent Association, Byrnes Irish Pub, Brunswick Downtown Association. The entry fee is $50 per team. For more information about the Rolling Slumber Bed Races, visit: brunswickdowntown.org/events/bed-races or call (207) 729-4439.

Contact the BDA staff at 729-4439 or [email protected] for more information.