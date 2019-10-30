An Augusta man pleaded guilty Monday to robbing four Augusta stores at knife point earlier this year.

Barry Grant Jr., 38, pleaded guilty in federal court in Bangor to four counts of interfering with commerce by robbery.

Grant, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank, robbed four different Augusta businesses this year — the Stone Street Big Apple on Feb. 25, the Augusta Quick Mart on Western Avenue on July 17, the Walgreens on Western Avenue on July 20, and the Mobil Mart on Bangor Street on July 23.

Each time Grant fled the scene of the robberies with cash taken from the store’s cash register.

He was arrested by Augusta Police while fleeing the July 23 robbery. Police Chief Jared Mills said at the time that police were investigating whether Grant was involved in any other robberies they believe may have been connected.

Augusta police said Grant fled the scene of the July 23 robbery but was immediately spotted by officers and, after a brief foot chase, was arrested and initially charged with robbery. Grant, according to Augusta police, entered the Bangor Street store, threatened the use of a weapon and demanded money.

Grant has not yet been sentenced. He faces up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and three years of supervised release on each count, according to Frank. He will be sentenced following a presentence investigation report by the federal probation office.

Augusta police and the FBI investigated the case. The charges were brought as part of the federal Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods program, which the release said seeks to reduce violent crime.

Kevin Lully, deputy police chief in Augusta, said federal officials were involved in the investigation from the start in February, and assisted in processing evidence in the case at a federal crime laboratory. He said Augusta has an ongoing working relationship with federal authorities, including partnering with them following a statewide rash of pharmacy robberies in 2012.

