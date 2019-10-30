FALMOUTH — When Kennebunk scored in the second half, closing to within a goal, it could have been a huge momentum swing.

However, a minute later, Falmouth’s Sam Gearan answered with a score to restore the two-goal edge. And, then Falmouth broke the game open, finishing with a 6-1 win Wednesday in a Class A South quarterfinal.

Six players scored to move second-seeded Falmouth (12-2-1) into the semifinals for a home game Saturday against No. 3 Scarborough (10-2-3).

Two weeks ago, the Yachtsmen rallied to beat Scarborough 3-2. That was the beginning of a four-game stretch in which Falmouth also beat Westbrook, but lost to South Portland and Portland.

“We played our four toughest games the last four games of the year and that gets us ready for (the playoffs),” Falmouth Coach Dave Halligan said.

“We’re a young team and we’ve grown as the season has gone along.”

Earlier in the year, Falmouth tied Kennebunk 2-2, rallying with two goals in the last 20 minutes.

The seventh-seeded Rams (10-4-2) were hoping to do the same Wednesday after falling behind 2-0 at halftime.

Rion Dos Santos gave Falmouth a 1-0 lead at 9:08. Charlie Adams sent a cross into a crowd, it bounced to Dos Santos and he scored. Mason Quiet made it 2-0 at 23:51, with Gus Ford assisting.

Adams and Ford scored later as they kept the pressure on Kennebunk.

“We have talented wingers,” said Gearan. “We just get them the ball.”

In the second half, Kennebunk got into a better flow. The Rams finally broke through with Max Murray scoring at 12:38.

“We started playing a little better,” Kennebunk Coach Greg Cavanaugh said. “Then we got that goal and really felt like, ‘hey we’re in it.’ Keep to the program – keep defending, keep attacking.

“Good on us for cutting into that lead. But then we got an example of a championship culture (at Falmouth) taking it right back.”

While Kennebunk was fired up, the Yachtsmen stayed poised.

“Once we give up a goal, we don’t put our heads down,” Gearan said.

Ford had a quality chance, and Kennebunk goalkeeper Benson Furber came out to stop it. But the ball came loose, and Gearan faced an open net.

“It popped back perfect to me, and I just hit it in,” Gearan said. Falmouth led 3-1 at 13:43.

Goals by Ford (26:13) and Adams (28:30) sealed it. The subs came in, and senior Emmet Frueh celebrated a goal at 39:05.

“This is a hundred times better than last year,” Halligan said, referring to last year’s quarterfinal loss to seventh-seeded Marshwood, when the Yachtsmen were the No. 2 seed.

Kennebunk presented a challenge – Halligan said Cavanaugh “has done a good job with them. They’re very organized” – which the Yachtsmen handled.

After the game, Cavanaugh had a lengthy meeting with his players. This was his fourth season, and he spent time saying goodbye to his seniors.

“I walked in with this class,” Cavanaugh said. “We were really young and had to go through some lean years. Ten wins this year. I’m really proud of them.”

