Arrests

10/28 at 3:28 p.m. Jeffrey Walsh, 52, of South Portland, was arrested on Shore Road by Officer Ben Davis on a charge of operating after suspension habitual offender.

Summonses

10/23 at 3:39 p.m. William Feder, 70, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Sawyer Road by Officer Rory Benjamin on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while using a cell phone.

10/24 at 11:38 a.m. Julian Osgood, 19, of Gray, was issued a summons on Sawyer Road by Officer Darin Estes on a charge of speeding.

10/25 at 9:15 a.m. Jonathen Talty, 37, of Cape Elizabeth was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Aaron Webster on a charge of failure to produce insurance.

Fire calls

10/23 at 2:12 a.m. Structural fire on Old Fort Road.

10/26 at 6:34 p.m. Fire alarm on Zeb Cove Road.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 13 calls from Oct. 22-28.

