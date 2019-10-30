Police cordoned off the parking lot of the mall at Cook’s Corner Wednesday afternoon after a gas leak was reported. Darcie Moore / Times Record Staff

BRUNSWICK — The Cook’s Corner Mall in Brunswick has been evacuated while first responders investigate a reported gas leak late Wednesday morning.

Brunswick Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Emerson said a natural gas line was damaged at the rear of the mall building behind Staples during construction. The damaged line was outside the mall, but firefighters were worried the gas could get inside the building.

Maine Natural Gas was called to fix the leak and arrived around noon.

Police cordoned off the parking lot.