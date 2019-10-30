SANFORD — York High won its seventh consecutive regional field hockey championship Wednesday, defeating Fryeburg Academy, 3-1, in the Class B South title game at Sanford High.

The top-ranked Wildcats got goals from three different players and goalie Kate Nowell made five saves to defeat the third-seeded Raiders.

York (17-0) will play Winslow, a 5-2 winner over Belfast, for the Class B state title Saturday at Messalonskee High School.

York led 1-0 at the half and got a goal from Ashley Carney with 13:40 remaining to make it 2-0. But the Raiders got a goal from Maggie Powers with 10:11 remaining to make it 2-1. York’s defense stood up and Abby Dickson scored with 16 seconds left for the final goal.

York scored the only goal of the first half as sophomore Sage Works scored off a penalty corner with 13:23 remaining. She took an inserted pass from Bailey Oliver, moved to her right and shot back inside the left post. The Raiders had only two shots on to he first half, but York goalie Kate Nowell made a clutch point-blank stop on Fryeburg’s Eliza Thorne with 8:14 left in the half to preserve the lead

This story will be updated.

