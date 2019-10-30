A new generation of tobacco products is addicting a new generation of users to tobacco and nicotine. More kids and young adults are using e-cigarettes, and they’re using them more often. As a mother of a young child, I have serious concerns about the use of these products and want to encourage others to get involved.

Appealing flavors like mint, candy, fruit or chocolate are being marketed to young people to get them hooked. There is also a false belief that these products are less harmful than other forms of tobacco. Tobacco companies are targeting youth and addicting a new generation to tobacco and nicotine, reversing the decades-long progress that has been made in reducing youth tobacco use.

We know nearly 90% of smokers first try a tobacco product by age 18. But if people don’t start using tobacco by age 26, they are likely to never start. Our focus must be on prevention at this critical stage of life.

The use of e-cigarettes such as vapes and Juul is becoming an increasing crisis among teens. More than 1 in 5 high school students (20.8%) reported that they used an e-cigarette in the past month, a 78% increase over the previous year.

There is evidence that kids and young adults may transition from e-cigarettes to traditional cigarettes and other drugs. Many adolescents falsely believe these products are safe, and many teens don’t even realize they contain nicotine. When asked about what’s in their e-cigarette, 66% said just flavoring.

As a volunteer with the American Heart Association in Maine, I invite you to join me and hundreds of Mainers and become a You’re the Cure advocate (www.yourethecure.org) as we tackle the insidious marketing of these products to the next generation.

Mindy Beyer of Scarborough is the Maine board chairwoman of the American Heart Association.

