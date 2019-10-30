Happy Halloween Eve for everyone! I hope we are all extra aware on Thursday night as we should have a number of ghosts, witches and goblins (and likely Iron Mans, Wonder Womans and Harry Potters) out and about collecting candy, tricking and treating- so be careful on the roads.

With November starting Friday, we need to let you know about what you can look forward to in November throughout the Bath-Brunswick Midcoast Region. As always, our region has dozens of events every week so we couldn’t possibly cover them all, but here are a few to look forward to.

Beatles for Sale: Beatles Tribute Band, Nov. 1

Orion Performing Arts Center, inside Mt. Ararat Junior High School, welcomes back Beatles For Sale the award-winning Beatles Tribute Band. They don’t try to look like the Beatles- no wigs or whatnot- but the sound is uncanny. You’ll be dancing in the aisles and are encouraged to do so. This year’s show will feature a 50th-anniversary tribute to the iconic Abbey Road album. Tickets are $17 in advance and $20 the day of the show ($18 for students up to age 21), and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Additionally, this is a fundraising event going towards improvements of the lighting system at the Orion which means better lighting for those that use the facility like the Mt. Ararat school bands & theater groups, Orion Performing Arts guest artists and the Midcoast Symphony Orchestra. Order your tickets now by logging onto the Orion website at www.orionperformingartscenter.org

The Theater Project Opens Middletown, Nov. 1-17

After a great success with The Complete Works of William Shakespeare: Abridged, the Theater Project in Brunswick opens Middletown this Friday.

Directed by Chris Price and written by Will Eno, Middletown is a deeply moving and funny play exploring the universe of a small American town. Following the developing friendship between longtime resident John Dodge and new arrival Mary Swanson, the lives of the inhabitants of Middletown intersect in strange and poignant ways in a journey that takes them from the local library to outer space and points between. This “Our Town”-esque play will stay with you long after the curtain falls. It runs three weekends closing on Nov. 17. For tickets, call the box office at (207) 729-8584.

The Odd Duck FSE presents the 1st Annual Halloween Party, Nov. 1

One of Brunswick’s new businesses, the Odd Duck FSE, is hosting their first Halloween party on Friday in their new upstairs event space, the Pennell Room. Located at 11 Pleasant St., this 21-plus party runs 8-11 p.m. and will have a costume contest, cash bar and feature live music from the Leopard Girls. Tickets are $10 cash at the door. This space hosted the Chamber After Hours last night for the chamber of commerce and it’s a very cool room. Check it out if you want to have some adult Halloween fun.

Midcoast Humane 2nd Annual Shelter-bration, Nov. 7

The party begins at 6 p.m. at Maine Maritime Museum with the return of many favorite games including the Wine Ring Toss, the Beer Pull and the Mystery Prize Board, all returning by heavy request. This is a fundraiser for Midcoast Humane Society. Tickets are available online along with more event information at www.midcoasthumane.org

Early Bird Sale & Bed Races, Nov. 9, Begins at 6 a.m.

The Brunswick Downtown Association’s Early Bird Sale and Rolling Slumber Bed Races is one of the most unique days of the year in our region, as people are encouraged to come out in curlers and pajamas for great savings at many of their favorite Maine Street locations. Discounts at locations begin as early as 6 a.m.with the idea that the earlier you are in the store, the better the discount you receive. Over 20 businesses are participating with the full list at www.brunswickdowntown.org There will also be a free flu shot clinic from 7 a.m. to noon in the Tontine Mall and a Bounce House & Cocoa event on the town mall at 10 a.m. provided by Pathway Vineyard Church.

All of that leads up to Rolling Slumber Bed Races at 11 a.m. on Park Row (the road between the Brunswick Mall and the Brunswick Inn, the Elk’s Lodge, etc.). The races consist of 10-18 teams pushing beds with wheels on them on a drag racing course with the best bed winning bragging rights for a year. Hundreds of people show up annually to cheer on their favorites, so get there a little early to get a good viewing spot.

Habitat for Humanity Live & Silent Auction, Nov. 9

Frontier Café is hosting this live and silent auction which will feature works from local artist Sarah Harvey. Habitat for Humanity is a lead organization in creating affordable/workforce housing in our communities and this fundraiser will support their actions. Find out more at Frontier’s website www.explorefrontier.com Silent auction begins at 6 p.m. and the live auction begins at 6:30 p.m.

Chamber After Hours & Ribbon Cutting at Independence Association, Nov. 20

Business leaders, join us and the BDA as we have a ribbon-cutting and Chamber After Hours at Independence Association’s new location at 3 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick. There will be great networking as our co-hosts, Independence Association and Ouellet Construction, show us the space and explain their programs to us. We have been regularly getting 60-85 attendees at these events. It’s a perfect networking mixer.

Midcoast Tree Festival Opens Nov. 22

Our inaugural Midcoast Tree Festival opens a two-weekend run on Friday, Nov. 22 with a ribbon-cutting at 4 p.m. and special late hours that night until 8 p.m. You could win gifts and a tree by dropping some raffle tickets on your favorite of dozens of trees supported by local businesses. Children’s crafts, concessions, entertainment and more. $2 entry fee, children under 12 are free. You won’t want to miss this. For more information check out the Midcoast Tree Festival on Facebook or the chamber homepage at www.midcoastmaine.com

Cory King is the executive director of the Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber.

