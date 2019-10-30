Waiting for the birds

A man told police at 5:50 a.m. on Sept. 30 that he wasn’t broken down but was waiting for sunrise to go bird hunting.

Pig returned home

Police reported on Sept. 30 that a loose pig was turned over to its owner on Dingley Springs Road. The log did not identify the hog or the owner.

Arrests

Jessica L. Geary, 40, County Road, Gorham, on Aug. 21 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), on South Street.

Eric A. Farstad, 46, King Hill Road, Naples, on Aug. 22 on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, and operating while license suspended or revoked, at the Big Apple.

Matthew J. Ferry, 33, Minot, on Aug. 23 on a charge of violation of protective order, on Main Street.

Albert J. Kelly, 67, Autumn Brook Way, Gorham, on Aug. 24 on a charge of false public alarm or report, in Gorham.

Joseph L. Pearson, 39, Long Plains Road, Buxton, on Aug. 24 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol)-no test, on County Road.

Matthew E. Strom, 46, Narragansett Street, Gorham, on Aug. 25 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), in Gorham.

Shawn R. Duane, 24, Dorothy Drive, Standish, on Aug. 27 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), on Ossipee Trail.

Daniel C. Spencer, 33, Bull Ring Road, Denmark, on Aug. 29 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol) – one prior, in Gorham.

Jason D. Kenyon, 42, Preble Street, Gorham, on Aug. 30 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), on South Street.

Mark L. Richardson, 63, Deer Hill Avenue, Standish, on Aug. 31 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol) – one prior, on New Portland Road.

Michael A. Desroches, 23 Evergreen Drive, Gorham, on Sept. 2 on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol) – one prior, and operating while license suspend or revoked, in Gorham.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: