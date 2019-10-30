GORHAM – Gorham High School technology teacher Adam Parvanta has won a Milken Educator Award for teaching excellence.
The award, which includes a $25,000 cash prize, was presented to Parvanta in a surprise assembly at the school Wednesday morning by Milken Educator Awards Senior Vice President Dr. Jane Foley and Maine Commissioner of Education Pender Makin.
A tech mentor for grade 9 through 12 students as well as staff, Parvanta was honored for his skill in teaching students how to use technology to craft stories. He is the only Milken Educator Award winner from Maine this year, and is among up to 40 honorees for 2019-20.
The Milken Educator Awards, hailed by Teacher magazine as the “Oscars of Teaching,” were established over 30 years ago and are based on research which shows that teacher quality is the driving in-school factor behind student growth and achievement.
