BOSTON — According to the standings, the Boston Bruins are one of the best teams in the National Hockey League. After their 5-1 win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday that could have easily been 10-1, they had the fewest number of regulation losses (one) in October and trailed only Washington for most points, with the Capitals having played two more games than the Bruins. It’s all been pretty impressive.

UP NEXT WHO: Ottawa Senators at Boston Bruins WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday TELEVISION: NESN

But now we might really find out who this team is.

David Krejci, who played two shifts in the preseason because of a lower-body injury and had played fewer than half the Bruins games in the regular season, returned to the lineup Tuesday night for the first time since being knocked out against the Ducks on Oct. 14 with an upper-body injury. This is a major development. For all of the Bruins early successes this year, they’ve accomplished it mostly with the explosiveness of their tremendous first line and some lights-out goaltending. That’s not sustainable over the long haul of an 82-game season, never mind the grind of a two-month playoff run the Bruins hope to experience.

And with Krejci back in his regular spot, the Bruins were no one-line wonder on Tuesday. Oh sure, David Pastrnak sent the Bruins on their way with a power-play goal that displayed the top unit in all its wizardry. But this was an entire team effort in which a member from each of the four lines, plus a member of the defense (Brandon Carlo) scored. Krejci had a power-play goal and a beautiful primary assist on Charlie Coyle’s goal.

As former Bruins coach Claude Julien often used to say, this team goes as Krejci goes. That was certainly true last year when he tied a career-high in points (73) and was instrumental in staving off what many people thought was impending doom when Patrice Bergeron was lost for a month. Krejci’s been around a long time, but it seems like we need a reminder of his importance every now and then.

“He can drive a line when he’s going,” said Coach Bruce Cassidy.

Beyond the talents that Krejci brings in his own right, the Bruins need to figure out their second and third lines, something that ideally would have been accomplished in preseason or at least by now but was held up by Krejci’s injuries.

We know that Jake DeBrusk, barring a long extension of his early-season scoring drought, will be on Krejci’s left side. Getting the first shot on the right side on Tuesday was Danton Heinen, who has a couple of power-play goals but hasn’t exactly been lighting it up, either. Cassidy said on Tuesday morning Brett Ritchie could also get an opportunity to play with Krejci. Some have been clamoring for Anders Bjork to get a shot with Krejci, but Cassidy has said he’s liked Bjork on the left side as well as with Coyle and that’s where he’ll stay, at least for now.

But here’s hoping Heinen gets a good long look next to Krejci. Though Heinen – now in his third full NHL season – has been a bit of a tease in the offensive zone with his not-quite-consistent-enough production, he has steadily improved the details of his game to the point where he could be a three-zone contributor on that second line. On Tuesday, it looked like there might be some budding chemistry there, especially on the second power-play unit (Heinen picked up an assist on Krejci’s goal, though he did have his moments of indecision). Krejci found the fit at least promising, which could go a long way.

“I thought we had some good give-and-gos. We connected on a couple, we didn’t on a couple, but there’s definitely something to build on for sure,” said Krejci.

There are other in-house options for Krejci’s right wing still to be explored – including the nuclear one of breaking up that first line and moving Pastrnak there.

If the Bruins can’t find the answer in their own organization, then GM Don Sweeney could use his surplus of defensemen once John Moore and Kevan Miller are back to do so – it would seem a deal has to happen one way or another, barring another long-term injury – or simply wait until the trade deadline.

But for one night at least, all was right with the Bruins, and Krejci was all smiles afterward.

“Obviously scoring a goal in the first period helps, but honestly it was just so good to be out there with the guys” said Krejci.”They’ve been playing some really good hockey lately and I just wanted to be a part of it. I don’t want to be on the sidelines and I’m happy we got the big two points tonight.”

Now if Krejci can stay healthy, we may actually find out just how good these Bruins can be.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous