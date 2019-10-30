I read John Balentine’s flippant article about President Trump’s profanity with dismay. (Oct. 23, “Trump profanity is just plain B.S.”)

John writes that he admires Trump’s “business acumen.” I find little to admire in someone who inherited hundreds of millions of dollars and yet went bankrupt six times. He likes Trump’s “unpredictability.” I believe that the world is dangerous enough without Trump adding more turbulence. He finds in Trump’s “bombastic humor” something to smirk at. I am mortified when the President of the United States talks like a high school bully and refers to members of Congress as “human scum.”

John worries about children listening to Trump cursing on TV. I worry about Trump ignoring climate change, trashing our environmental laws, cozying up to dictators and pursuing unfruitful trade wars. Most of all, I worry about our having a morally flawed and obviously deranged individual in control of America’s nuclear codes.

The real world Is not a reality show and you can’t turn off the damage Trump is doing to our country by flicking a switch. John Balentine seems to find Trump’s rants and rages amusing – I find them frightening.

Richard Fleming

Freeport

