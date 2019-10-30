NEW HIRES

The Maine State Music Theatre has hired Amanda Choate as development director.

Choate was involved with MSMT from 1996 until 2005 as a performer in shows including “Evita” and “Chamberlain.” She previously served as director of the Brunswick High School Theater Department and worked in the development office at Bowdoin College.

PROMOTIONS

Montalvo has promoted Tony Rossetti to its North American sales manager.

Rossetti previously served as worked as an applications specialist for its Northeast region.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

Keith Jacques, an attorney at the Biddeford law firm of Woodman Edmands Danylik Austin Smith and Jacques, was named to the 2019 New England Super Lawyers list. Jacques has been recognized on the Super Lawyers list since 2010.

New England Cancer Specialists was recognized by the Association of Community Cancer Centers with its Innovator Award.

The award honors NECS’s partnership with Good Shepherd Food Bank to address food insecurity among cancer patients.

Michael Burchill was recognized with UniFirst Corp.’s Aldo Croatti Award for excellence in customer service.

Burchill, of Buxton, delivers work uniforms and facility service products to 151 businesses on a weekly basis throughout New Hampshire, Fryeburg and surrounding areas. He has worked for the company for five years.

