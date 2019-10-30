BEREA, Ohio — Baker Mayfield’s frustration finally boiled over. The losing is beating him.

Annoyed with a reporter’s question about a drive at the end of the first half in last week’s loss at New England, the Browns fiery quarterback abruptly ended his weekly interview session on Wednesday and stormed off.

Mayfield, who is tied for the NFL lead with 12 interceptions, grew increasingly agitated when a reporter asked him about a failed two-minute drive in a 27-13 loss to the Patriots. The Browns were called for a penalty, which Mayfield said prevented them from moving the ball.

“Was I happy with the drive? No, we didn’t score points,” Mayfield chirped. “That’s the dumbest question you could ask. What?”

Mayfield then disgustedly walked away from the lectern and toward his locker.

Soon after, the former No. 1 overall pick went on Twitter to explain his dissatisfaction. Picked by some experts to win the AFC North, the Browns (2-5) haven’t played up to enormous expectations and have lost three straight games.

“Everybody wants to hear the truth until they actually get it,” Mayfield wrote. “I am who I am and always have been. Don’t call it emotional when it’s convenient and then passion when it fits. I care about winning, so yeah, I’m frustrated.

“If I was to act like it’s okay to lose, then y’all would say that I’ve gotten complacent. My sense of urgency is at an all time high. And if I offend anybody along the way. that’s too bad.”

WASHINGTON: Interim coach Bill Callahan says left tackle Trent Williams failed his physical because of discomfort trying to put his helmet on.

Williams previously had a growth on his head removed, and the dispute that led to his holdout centered on the medical staff and handling of that situation. Williams reported to the facility Tuesday, and Washington got a roster exemption for him.

Williams did not practice Wednesday and was not in the locker room when it was open to reporters. Callahan, who was offensive line coach before taking over for the fired Jay Gruden, says he spoke with Williams for an hour and that the 31-year-old took part in morning meetings. He was noncommittal about whether Williams would play for Washington this season.

CHIEFS: Kansas City remains hopeful that injured quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be available when they play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Mahomes, who dislocated his right kneecap two weeks ago in Denver, practiced on a limited basis last week before he was declared out Friday. Matt Moore started in his place and played well against the Green Bay Packers in a 31-24 loss.

“We’ll see how it goes. I’m taking it day by day here,” Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said. “I’m going to watch them do their thing and see how they do.”

BENGALS: Andy Dalton disagrees with his benching and the way the team waited until shortly before the trade deadline to inform him, leaving no time to see if another team was interested.

Coach Zac Taylor decided Tuesday to switch to rookie Ryan Finley so the 0-8 Bengals can start making long-term decisions on the quarterback spot. If Finely struggles, the Bengals could draft another quarterback next year. The move was announced on Dalton’s 32nd birthday. He waited a day before sharing his thoughts with teammates.

“I talked to everybody in the team meeting today and just said I don’t agree with the decision, but I’m here and I’m going to do my part and I’m going to be the same guy that I’ve been since I’ve got here,” the ninth-year veteran said.

STEELERS: Misdemeanor charges have been dropped against Pittsburgh linebacker Anthony Chickillo, who had been accused of injuring his girlfriend during a fight in their western Pennsylvania hotel room this month.

Chickillo had been charged with simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment after the Oct. 20 fight at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort. Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower said Wednesday that the woman no longer wanted to pursue charges.

JAGUARS: Veteran cornerback Josh Robinson abruptly retired, leaving Jacksonville in the middle of his eighth season.

Robinson had played in every game this season, all on special teams. He had 148 tackles and five interceptions while playing for Minnesota, Tampa Bay, New Orleans and Jacksonville.

Coach Doug Marrone says Robinson has “been awesome for us. No issues, no problems. … He’s obviously put some thought into it. I have all the respect in the world for him. Tough kid, practiced hard, prepared like a pro, did everything that we wanted. Really.”

LIONS: Detroit signed cornerback Michael Jackson, adding depth at the position while Darius Slay is slowed by an injury.

Detroit signed Jackson off the Dallas practice squad and released running Paul Perkins.

