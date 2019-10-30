SCARBOROUGH – Nancy Elizabeth (Osgood) Ayers, 97, of Falmouth, passed away on Oct. 27, 2019 at Gosnell Hospice in Scarborough.

Born Nov. 7, 1921 in Newburyport, Mass. she was the daughter of Edward and Olive (Dodge) Osgood. Nancy graduated from Newburyport High School and Chandler Business College in Boston. She married Eugene Ayers of that city in December of 1944. Nancy and family moved to Falmouth in 1957. She lived in that same house in Falmouth until a few days before her passing.

Nancy was primarily a homemaker but did work briefly in banking, insurance, and retail sales over the years. She and her husband were also longtime members of the Falmouth Congregational Church and she participated in ladies guild, church fairs, and bean suppers over the years. Nancy enjoyed entertaining her friends, cooking, gardening, traveling, skiing and reading. She also served as a precinct election worker in Falmouth for many years. Nancy enjoyed going to breakfast with her friends at the Busy Bee in Cumberland, doing crossword puzzles and playing cards with the ladies.

Survivors include her daughter, Susan Carter and her two children, Emily and Danny of Scarborough; sons, Edmund of Falmouth, Stephen and his wife, Barbara of North Hampton, N.H., and Peter of South Portland.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene; sister, Elinor Knight and her husband, Edmund.

All who knew Nancy were touched by her love, caring, and down to earth common sense. Her family is blessed to have had their life with Nancy and Gene.

A private ceremony for the family will be held at Blanchard Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Nancy’s name may be made to the Falmouth Memorial Library.

