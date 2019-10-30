BRUNSWICK – Phyllis Marie Little, 94, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28 2019 at her beloved Mere Point home surrounded by her children. She will be remembered for always being positive and smiling saying, “It is what it is.” or “No problem.” until the end.

Born in Bath in 1925 to Lucien (Joe) and Yvette (Messier) Bisson, Phyllis graduated from Morse High School as a member of the National Honor Society in 1942 and then worked as a secretary in her father’s trucking company.

In 1949 she married Clifford C. Little. When Cliff’s work took them to Nevada to work at U.S. Navy’s atomic test site, she worked for the project as a bookkeeper and often spoke of seeing an atomic bomb detonated. In 1953, the family moved to The Hill School in Pottstown Pa., where Cliff taught physics. Phyllis worked as a secretary first for the Hill School’s Alumni Association and later at St. Aloysius School where her children attended. Always involved, Phyllis wore many volunteer hats at both schools and was always volunteering with Cliff in their community.

Every summer Phyllis and Cliff drove “home” to Mere Point. They loved sailing, gardening and sharing the beauty of the area with family and friends. They particularly enjoyed their annual sailing trip Downeast.

Retiring to Mere Point in 1988, Phyllis and Cliff enjoyed summers on the beautiful waters of Maine. Still maintaining her commitment to service, Phyllis volunteered her time in the Parkview Hospital gift shop and served on the Parkview Hospital Auxiliary. Never one to sit still, Phyllis loved quilting, sewing, cross-stitching and knitting, creating many cherished pieces. She particularly enjoyed her weekly bridge group.

One of her treasured activities was serving as a Eucharistic minister and Lecter at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church for many years. Her faith was her guiding light and her internal peace.

Phyllis was predeceased by her husband, Clifford C. Little; sister, Jacqueline and brother Lucien. She is survived by her son, David C. Little of Brunswick, her daughter, Jeanne Marie Ramsay and her son-in-law Dean Ramsay of Naples, Fla.; her sister Jeannine Powers of Brunswick and her brothers, Richard Bisson of Woolwich and Francis Bisson of Venice, Fla.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Nov 1, 2019 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Demers-Desmond Funeral Home, 34 Cushing St., Brunswick.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at All Saints Parish, St. John the Baptist Church, 37 Pleasant St., Brunswick, Maine. The family will receive friends at a luncheon/reception at the St. John’s Community Center, following the service.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers,

please make donations to:

St. John’s Catholic School

37 Pleasant St.

Brunswick, ME 04011

