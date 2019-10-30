SANFORD – Scott A. Whatley, 62, of Javica Lane, Sanford, died suddenly Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at his home. He was born August 12, 1957 in Sanford, son of Robert and Kay (Avery) Whatley and graduated in 1975 from Lincoln-Sudbury High School, Mass. Scott earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maine and worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for 31 years, spending many years as a Shop 38, Outside Machinist and culminating his career as a work packaging technician. Scott spent his childhood summers developing a love of water; alternating time between family camps in Lubec and Square Pond in Shapleigh. Spending time at the camp on Square Pond with friends and family became one of his treasured pastimes and was one of the places he was most happy. In 1996 he built a home on Bauneg Beg Lake, close to nature and enjoyed canoe and boat rides in the evenings. One of his favorite ‘toys’ was his John Deere tractor whether he was working around the yard or touring the neighborhood on Javica Lane. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and taking afternoon drives in his 1996 Corvette with Cindy. Scott loved woodworking in his shop with his collection of Dewalt tools and took a lot of pride in his handiwork which is displayed all around home and camp, including Cindy’s well-built potting bench and his daughter, Eliza’s, new kitchen island. His grandmother left him a cherished antique cuckoo clock years ago and he became fascinated with its intricacy, eventually collecting a handful of interesting cuckoo clocks.He was passionate about sports from a young age, especially the New England Patriots, and loved watching football with his dad. He spent a lot of time outdoors; camping, hiking, snowmobiling, and skiing – on both water and snow. He loved watching his daughter, Eliza, ski and was her biggest fan during her years on ski teams at CVA and Plymouth State. A few years ago, he built a custom raft for his grandchildren, whom he adored, so they could develop the same love of water he had at Square Pond, where it was “all about the kids”. Scott was a big man who loved giving bear hugs and those hugs will be missed. Scott was predeceased by his mother, Kay; and brother, Craig Whatley. Surviving are his father, Robert Whatley of West Yarmouth, Mass.; his wife of eight years, Cynthia “Cindy” Hunt-Whatley of North Berwick; his beloved daughter, Eliza Whatley of Sanford; two stepdaughters, Chelsea Hunt-Smith (Jason) of Somersworth, N.H. and Lauren Hunt-Saracina (Joe) of Berwick; grandsons, Hunter Smith, Wyatt Saracina, granddaughter, Abigail Smith; sister, Joy Paules (Todd) of Yarmouth, Mass.; nephew, Garrett Whatley of Massachusetts; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins; and his daughter’s mother, Janice Clark.A celebration of life will be held at a later date.Arrangements are entrusted to the Johnson Funeral Home, 26 Market Street, North Berwick. Condolences may be expressed at www.JohnsonFuneralHomeME.com Contributions in Scott’s memory may be made to Another Chance Animal Thrift Shop, Sanford, (from where his cat ‘Socks’ was adopted).

