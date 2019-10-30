PORTLAND — Portland-based ReVision Energy was named Northeast Clean Energy Council’s Clean Energy Company of the Year at the Annual Green Tie Gala Oct. 17.

“Maine companies have a history of punching above their weight and ReVision Energy is proud to continue that tradition. We have been trying to build a company that succeeds because it is doing the right thing for its employees, for its customers and for the environment. It’s wonderful to be recognized for this work by a tremendous organization like the (Northeast Clean Energy Council),” ReVision Energy co-founder Fortunat Mueller said.

ReVision Energy is an employee-owned solar company with more than 250 employees working out of its five “decarbonization” facilities in Liberty, Portland, Brentwood and Enfield, New Hampshire, and North Andover, Massachusetts.

The Northeast Clean Energy Council is the region’s leading renewable energy industry trade group with more than 160 members in New England and New York.

