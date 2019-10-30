Motorists should expect some travel delays while the Maine Department of Transportation paves southbound and northbound lanes of Route 1 in Brunswick this week.
The northbound lanes will be paved and striped between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. while the southbound lanes will be paved and striped between 7 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. The project started Tuesday.
The work is expected to be finished by the weekend, and some lanes will be closed during the project.
Crews will be paving the stretch of Route 1 between the Cooks Corner interchange and the entrance to the Brunswick-Topsham bypass.
The paving project is weather dependent. The state contractor for the paving job is All States Asphalt, Inc. of Richmond.
