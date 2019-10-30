Something unique and tantalizing is set to happen on Harpswell Neck Road on Nov. 1, when The Schoolhouse is opening and will be the only restaurant in the area to be open year-round serving dinner and, eventually, lunch and brunch.

Co-owner Christopher Gardner and Executive Chef Joseph Arena, who also co-owns the business, have remodeled a former Harpswell schoolhouse into a modern, fresh, stylish dining room and bar that will offer Mediterranean-influenced and locally sourced seafood, meats and veggies.

Arena was trained at the Culinary Institute of America in New York and perfected his skills in Florence, Italy, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Colorado and Maine. He brings a creative approach to his dishes by making his own pasta, growing plants for cooking and flowers for the tables and embracing the whole animal movement.

The Schoolhouse supports local land and sea farming and local jobs and is only 6 miles from Brunswick’s downtown in Harpswell. Visit soon and experience culinary creativity flourishing in the Midcoast. Wine dinners and cooking classes are on the horizon.

Food & Beverage Events in the Southern Midcoast

Nov. 1

Opening of The Schoolhouse, 504 Harpswell Neck Road, 406-2316, a new restaurant serving Mediterranean-style food.

Nov. 5 & 7

Buttermaking at Pineland Farms, 10-11:30 a.m., $5. Meet the dairy cows and churn a sweet or savory butter of your own in the Education Barn, 100B Valley Farm Road, New Gloucester, 650-3031, reservations required.

Nov. 7

Bow Street Market tasting with Extrava Brewery, 3:30-5:30 p.m., free. 79 Bow St, Freeport, 865-6631.

Nov. 8

Sushi and Miso Soup Cooking Class by Chris Toy, 5 p.m., cost not specified. Bessie’s Farm Goods, 33 Litchfield Road, Freeport, 865-9840, reservations required.

Sherry Wine Tasting at Now You’re Cooking, 6 p.m., free. 49 Front St., Bath, 443-1402.

Nov. 9-11

Stars & Stripes Brewing (Freeport) and Flight Deck Brewing (Brunswick) have collaborated on a new release, Flight Home IPA, to honor and benefit veterans. 8 Varney Road, Freeport, 274-3866, and 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick, 504-5133.

Nov. 14

Frontier Café presents Global Feast Cooking Bolivian Together, 5-8 p.m., $75/person. 14 Maine St, Ft. Andross, Brunswick, 725-5222, reservations required.

Nov. 17

Wilbur’s Chocolates presents DIY Candy Canes, 10-2:30 p.m., $2.50/candy cane. 174 Lower Main St, Freeport, 865-4071, reservations required.

